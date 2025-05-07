Majlis and the Manameh is being presented at the Giardini, the heart of the biennale. Photo: Ahmed and Rashid bin Shabib
Majlis and the Manameh is being presented at the Giardini, the heart of the biennale. Photo: Ahmed and Rashid bin Shabib

Culture

Art & Design

Majlis and the Manameh installation showcases Gulf architecture at Venice biennale

Curator hopes presentation can 'spark new ideas' to alleviate global climate change challenges

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

May 07, 2025