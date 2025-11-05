King Tut's coffin to Khufu's boat: Inside the Grand Egyptian Museum

Thousands of visitors entered the Grand Egyptian Museum on Tuesday as almost the entire collection of King Tutankhamun's treasures - more than 4,500 artefacts - was displayed together for the first time since the discovery of his tomb in 1922.

The collection was unveiled to the public two days after the museum's lavish opening ceremony on Saturday.

Visitors also had the opportunity to view the Khufu Sun Boat, described as the oldest and largest wooden artefact in human history. These 4,600-year-old funerary boats, made of cedar and acacia, were intended to transport the king into the afterlife.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi officially opened the billion-dollar showcase of pharaonic grandeur on Saturday in a ceremony attended by kings, queens, heads of state and other dignitaries.

“This museum is not just a place to preserve valuable antiquities, it is living proof of the genius of the Egyptians who built the pyramids and etched immortality on the walls of its temples," Mr El Sisi said.

Royals and celebrities gather in Cairo for Grand Egyptian Museum opening 01:14

Japan financially and technically assisted in building the museum, which spreads across nearly half a million square metres.

Among the highlights of the museum are a colossal statue of Ramses II in the atrium, a hanging obelisk dedicated to the same king, and a “Journey to Eternity” staircase lined with statues of gods and pharaohs.

Egypt hopes the museum will revive tourism and bolster its economy.

Egyptian Tourism Minister Sherif Fathy expects five million annual visitors, which would make it among the most visited museums in the world.

So far, he said, it had welcomed 5,000-6,000 visitors each day.

