President Sheikh Mohamed has held calls with leaders from around the world to discuss the regional escalation. Photo: Ministry of Presidential Affairs
President Sheikh Mohamed receives more calls from global leaders following attacks by Iran

Messages of support come after the UAE intercepts strikes

The National

March 06, 2026

President Sheikh Mohamed received more calls from world leaders offering their support to the UAE after further attacks from Iran.

Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Unity, was among those to express solidarity with the UAE, which has intercepted and repelled more than 1,000 Iranian strikes.

Mr Dbeibah said the attacks were a serious breach of state sovereignty and undermined regional security and stability, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday. Both leaders called for "an immediate halt to military escalation in the region and a return to the political and diplomatic track to address outstanding issues in a way that preserves regional security and stability".

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also discussed recent developments with Sheikh Mohamed, condemning the Iranian attacks that took place in Azerbaijan's territory. Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten criticised the attacks against Gulf states during a call with the UAE President.

Sheikh Mohamed also received a call from Tarique Rahman, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, who condemned the attacks and said his country stood in solidarity with the UAE as it defended itself.

Sheikh Mohamed also spoke with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held phone calls with Cho Hyun, Foreign Minister of South Korea; Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs for Armenia; Giorgos Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece; Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark; Ecuador's Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld; and Dato Erywan Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam.

Sheikh Abdullah and the ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and their implications for regional stability, the global economy and energy security, Wam reported.

Updated: March 06, 2026, 7:28 AM
