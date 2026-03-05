Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, meets Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister Italy, in Rome on Thursday. Photo: Wam
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, meets Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister Italy, in Rome on Thursday. Photo: Wam

Sheikh Abdullah and Italian PM Meloni discuss Iran attacks in Rome meeting

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs is on working visit to Italian capital

March 05, 2026

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday discussed efforts to boost regional stability amid Iran's sustained attacks on Gulf countries.

Sheikh Abdullah, who is on a working visit to the Italian capital, thanked Ms Meloni for her country's solidarity and support during the regional conflict.

The UAE has been attacked by more than 200 missiles and more than 1,000 drone strikes since Iran launched its offensive on Saturday.

The two leaders also explored way to expand robust ties between the countries, with a focus on the economy, trade, investment, renewable energy and artificial intelligence.

Sheikh Abdullah also met Antonio Tajani, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, as part of the visit.

Sheikh Abdullah with Antonio Tajani, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation. Photo: Wam
The two men reviewed regional developments after Iranian aggression against the UAE and other Gulf nations in recent days.

They highlighted the importance of pursuing peaceful solutions to conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic means.

Sheikh Abdullah travelled to Italy after making a working visit to Paris on Tuesday.

The unfolding regional hostilities were on the agenda during talks with Jean-Noel Barrot, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Updated: March 05, 2026, 6:13 PM
