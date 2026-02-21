Abu Dhabi road closures announced for UAE Tour cycling race finale on Sunday

Rolling road closures will be introduced across Abu Dhabi on the afternoon of Sunday, February 22 for the final stage of the UAE Tour cycling race.

Motorists are advised to plan journeys and to expect disruption along the 149km route as elite riders cross the emirate.

The sprint race will start from the Zayed National Museum on Saadiyat Island at 1.15pm, with competitors expected to reach the finish line at Abu Dhabi Breakwater at about 4.30pm.

The stage will also take in Yifenah Island, Al Reem Island, and Al Maryah Island with a key passage at Qasr Al Hosn.

Road closures will take effect from 12.45pm – on Saadiyat Island – until 4.30pm in the Breakwater area.

What does this mean for drivers?

Rolling road closures mean that they will shut shortly before cyclists ride through at the specified times. Once the cyclists and patrol cars leave the area, the roads will re-open.

This may cause minor delays in areas around the capital, so it is suggested to avoid the areas during the closures.

What is the UAE Tour?

The UAE Tour is the Middle East's only UCI qualifying race, which brings world-class athletes to compete in a week-long cycling race.

After passing through Dubai on Friday, the tour moved to Al Ain on Saturday with the seventh and final stage being held in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.