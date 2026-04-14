UAE faces increase in pests after spells of heavy rain

Heavy rain and stagnant water have led to a proliferation of insects, including mosquitoes, in certain communities across the UAE.

The country has faced unstable weather over the past month, peaking in the early hours of March 27 when a powerful storm brought thunder, lightning and heavy rain, leading to flooding in many areas.

It was the worst storm since the April 2024 floods that brought much of the Emirates to a standstill. Since March 27, intermittent showers have fallen in the country. That has led to an increase in mosquitoes and other pests that thrive in stagnant water.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, in co-ordination with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, as well as local municipalities, have intensified the National Mosquito Control Programme, while authorities in Dubai have released predatory fish to eat mosquito larvae.

Maria Portilla, a resident of Emaar South in Dubai South, has watched her villa fill up with tiny insects. She identified the breed as mayflies, which are aquatic insects. They appear to be breeding in areas nearby with standing water. “This is not just impacting me, but the entire neighbourhood,” she told The National.

Maria Portilla deals with mayflies in her home in Emaar South. The National Info

When The National visited her home, there were dozens of insects on the ceiling. Ms Portilla said she is not the only one facing this problem.

“The infestation is getting worse and worse,” she said. “These insects have blood. So residents have seen a lot of blood plastered over the garden, which we didn't see before. So I guess it's just because of the volume of mosquitoes that we're getting.”

Mohammad Khalifa, an Egyptian resident of Emaar South, has been facing similar problems. “It has got to the point that we are not able to open the door without tens of them going in,” he told The National.

The Dubai company Accurate Pest Control Services has had many clients contact them due to pest problems caused by last week's heavy rain, exacerbated by humidity and standing water.

“We are working hard because some areas are full of water, especially in Sharjah. Areas full of water can become breeding areas with a lot of mosquito eggs and larvae,” said Mohannad Nassar, sales manager at Accurate Pest Services. “We do a fogging treatment as well as an organic treatment to stop the surviving eggs.”

Mayflies and mosquitoes are not the only pests that can thrive with additional standing water – cockroaches and rodents can also be more prevalent. Max Pendry, a resident in Dubai's Tilal Al Ghaf, said: “The Dubai climate, along with stagnant water, is the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes, along with the man-made landscaping.”

Community efforts required

Authority co-operation will be vital in finding a resolution to the problem, according to Mr Nassar. The faster the water is drained, the less likely it is that insect numbers will increase in great numbers.

Dubai Municipality has warned of the link between stagnant water and mosquitoes and has shared tips and tricks for preventing infestations. They recommend removing water accumulation and stagnant water from areas around the outside of the home, ensuring the home is properly maintained and free from leaks, and proper garden and animal care.

“Dubai Municipality has implemented an integrated mosquito control plan across the emirate,” it said on social media. Dubai residents can apply for the Integrated Public Health Pest Control Service through the DubaiNow app, with a stated turnaround time of four working days for normal requests and 24 hours for hazardous pest reports.

The National has contacted Emaar for comment.