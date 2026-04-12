A resident tales cover during a recent bout of rain in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A resident tales cover during a recent bout of rain in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A resident tales cover during a recent bout of rain in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A resident tales cover during a recent bout of rain in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

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UAE

UAE weather: Alert issued with heavy rain expected in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Drivers urged to take care during adverse conditions

The National

April 12, 2026

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A UAE weather warning has been sent out to the public over heavy rain expected to sweep across large parts of the country for the next two days.

The National Centre of Meteorology said a yellow alert – urging people to 'be aware' when outdoors – would be in place until 5pm on Monday.

It comes after residents in Abu Dhabi and Dubai were greeted by grey skies and spells of rain on Saturday, with more cloudy conditions and drizzle recorded on Sunday.

The NCM's online weather map forecasts periods of heavy rain in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates on both Sunday and Monday.

Daytime temperatures are set to drop to 25°C in Abu Dhabi and 26°C in Dubai on Sunday due to the adverse weather, but will climb back above 30°C on Monday.

The Windy weather app predicts frequent spells of rain in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai throughout Sunday.

The prevailing weather is set to give way to clear and sunny skies from Tuesday, with temperatures in the high 20s and early 30s until at least Thursday.

Stay safe in wet weather

Abu Dhabi's Emergencies, Crises and Disaster Management Centre called on the public to avoid flooded areas and standing water during the bout of rainfall.

Abu Dhabi Police said drivers should abide by variable speed limits which are typically introduced during adverse weather and ensure they concentrate on the road and not be distracted by the conditions.

  • Flooding along the Kadra Road near Shawqa Village in Ras Al Khaimah. Antonie Robertson / The National
    Flooding along the Kadra Road near Shawqa Village in Ras Al Khaimah. Antonie Robertson / The National
  • Flooding near Al Dhaid along the S142 Highway. Antonie Robertson / The National
    Flooding near Al Dhaid along the S142 Highway. Antonie Robertson / The National
  • Flooding near Al Dhaid in Sharjah. Antonie Robertson / The National
    Flooding near Al Dhaid in Sharjah. Antonie Robertson / The National
  • The Kadra Road near Shawqa Village in Ras Al Khaimah. Antonie Robertson / The National
    The Kadra Road near Shawqa Village in Ras Al Khaimah. Antonie Robertson / The National
  • Umm Suqeim Street in Dubai. The National
    Umm Suqeim Street in Dubai. The National
  • Umm Suqeim Street in Dubai. The National
    Umm Suqeim Street in Dubai. The National
  • Umm Suqeim Street in Dubai. The National
    Umm Suqeim Street in Dubai. The National
  • This scooter needed to be pushed through the water in Dubai. The National
    This scooter needed to be pushed through the water in Dubai. The National
  • Many roads in Dubai were flooded. The National
    Many roads in Dubai were flooded. The National
  • A residential street in Umm Suqeim. The National
    A residential street in Umm Suqeim. The National
  • Dark clouds cast a shadow over Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
    Dark clouds cast a shadow over Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
  • Cars make their way through the water in Khalifa City in the capital. Victor Besa / The National
    Cars make their way through the water in Khalifa City in the capital. Victor Besa / The National
  • Drainage operations under way central in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
    Drainage operations under way central in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
  • Residents walk through the water in care feet in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
    Residents walk through the water in care feet in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
  • Water on the road outside the Springs Souk on Al Khamila Street in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National
    Water on the road outside the Springs Souk on Al Khamila Street in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National
  • Outside the Springs Souk on Al Khamila Street in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National
    Outside the Springs Souk on Al Khamila Street in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National

Police in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai shared safety advice for driving in wet weather, including keeping a safe distance from other vehicles and braking gradually and slowing down when turning to prevent vehicle's skidding in slippery conditions and using windscreen wipers when necessary.

The current period of rainfall is less severe than the storms which lashed the country at the end of last month, causing disruption to travel, flooding some roads and leading to an extensive clean-up operation by authorities.

Updated: April 12, 2026, 9:50 AM
UAEWeatherEnvironment

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