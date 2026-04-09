UAE weather: Rain and cloudy weather expected into the weekend

The UAE is set for rain and cloudy weather, with scattered showers forecast across the country until Monday.

The National Centre for Meteorology said light to moderate rain was likely on Thursday due to a low-pressure system, with the possibility of some heavier bouts.

Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to stick to variable speed limits, and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence warned people to stay away from areas prone to flash flooding.

The Windy weather app suggests rain will be heaviest in Dubai and Abu Dhabi at around 7pm on Thursday, followed by a clearer spell and then more downpours in the early hours of Friday.

There is a chance of rain and possibly thunderstorms on Saturday from 7pm. Sunday could see the worst weather of the weekend with showers forecast throughout the day and until around 9pm.

Monday, however, is set to be much clearer with only a slim chance of rain in Abu Dhabi in the early afternoon. No rain is forecast from Tuesday onwards.

The Arabian Gulf is set to be moderate to rough until Monday, with winds reaching 40kph.

Temperatures are set to stay relatively stable, with highs of 30°C and lows of 19°C in Dubai and highs of 31°C and lows of 20°C in Abu Dhabi.

Broader trends

In March, a huge storm swept the Emirates, bringing heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

Heavy rain was recorded on March 27 by the weather centre, including 244mm at Yanas mountain in Ras Al Khaimah. Sharjah was particularly affected with major roads flooded. Authorities worked for several days to clean up key routes.

Flooding from heavy rain brought much of the UAE to a standstill in 2024. Since major floods following a storm on April 16 that year, authorities have been carrying out improvements to drainage systems.