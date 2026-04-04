UAE weather: Rain and dust clouds expected into next week

Wet and windy weather could be in store for parts of the UAE over the weekend and into next week.

The National Centre of Meteorology said there was a chance of light rain “over the islands and some northern areas” on Saturday night and into Sunday, with winds forecast to reach up to 30kph.

From Monday to Wednesday, the centre said, there was a further chance of rain in some areas. “Active to strong north-westerly winds” could cause dust clouds along with a drop in temperatures and rough seas in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

From Wednesday night to Friday morning, residents could be in for “light to moderate rainfall over scattered areas of the country at intermittent periods”. Average afternoon temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 20ºCs.

Previous slide Next slide Sharjah was subject to some of the most severe flooding following heavy rain on Thursday and Friday. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

After days of almost relentless rain, Majaz 3 area was one of the most severely affected parts of Sharjah Info

The municipality sent out teams equipped with heavy duty water pumps to clear neighbourhoods of floodwater Info

Sharjah Municipality said it had cleared floodwater from main roads and vital community areas Info

In Sharjah, residents navigated the floods by whatever means they could find Info

The cleanup continues in Sharjah, with more rain forecast for midweek Info

Supermarket owner Hanif Khan managed to avoid major losses Info

Noushad Ahmed, who has owned Jamal Al Tamimi Designing for two years, put waterproof foam on the glass display for protection Info

Authorities are working to clear remaining water and restore services Info

















It is just over a week since a storm swept across the UAE, bringing heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

Huge amounts of rain were recorded on March 27 by the weather centre, including 244mm at Yanas mountain in Ras Al Khaimah. Sharjah was particularly affected with major roads flooded. Authorities worked for several days to clean key routes.

Flooding from heavy rain also brought much of the UAE to a standstill in 2024. Since that event, on April 16, authorities have been carrying out improvements to drainage systems. Dubai, for example, is building a Dh30 billion drainage project called Tasreef. It is due to be completed in 2033.

In its April climate statistics, the weather centre said mean maximum air temperatures range from 32ºC to 37°C and mean minimum air temperatures range from 20ºC to 23°C.