Dubai road closures in place today for UAE Tour cycling race

Drivers in Dubai have been urged to allow more time for journeys on Friday with a number of road closures in place for the latest leg of the UAE Tour cycle race.

Organisers have announced rolling road closures along the route of the fifth stage of the elite event, a 166km sprint from Dubai Al Mamzar Park to Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority called on motorists to plan trips in advance to limit travel disruption.

Road Closure Times

Start: 1:20pm Dubai Al Mamzar Park

1pm: Dubai Islands

1:10pm: Infinity Bridge Road

1:15pm: Infinity Bridge, Al Mina

1:25pm: Al Safa Street, the junction of Al Safa Street and Sheikh Zayed Rd.

1:30pm: E44, Al Meydan Racecourse

1:50pm; E66, the junction of the E66 and E311

2pm: D54, the junction of D54 and D57

2:15pm: Arabian Ranches, the junction of the D63 and E611

2:30pm: The junction of the D63 and E77

2:45pm: Al Qudra Cycle Track, Al Marmoom Oasis, Al Marmoon Conservation Reserve and Al Marmoom Oasis

3:10pm: Al Qudra Cycle Track, Al Qudra Desert

3:30pm: Al Qudra Cycle Track

3:45pm; The junction of D63 and E77 and junction of D63 and E611

4pm: Arabian Ranches, the junction of D54 and D57 and junction of D54 and E66

Finish: Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University

What does this mean for drivers?

Rolling road closures mean that roads will be closed shortly before cyclists ride through, at the specified times. Once the cyclists and patrol cars leave the area, the roads will re-open.

This may cause minor delays in pockets around the city, so it is suggested to avoid the areas if possible during the closures.

What is the UAE Tour?

The UAE Tour is the Middle East's only UCI qualifying race, which brings world-class athletes to compete in a week-long cycling race across the country.

After passing through Dubai, the tour will move to Al Ain on Saturday with the seventh and final stage being held in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

More road closures are expected to be announced by authorities for the tour-closing weekend stages.



