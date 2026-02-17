President Sheikh Mohamed wishes world a happy Lunar New Year – in Mandarin, Arabic and English

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday marked the start of the Lunar New Year with an uplifting message shared in several languages, emphasising the multicultural spirit of the festival.

The UAE leader called for "peace, prosperity and happiness" for the millions of people in the UAE and around the world observing the occasion.

The Lunar New Year coincides with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and is considered one of the most important events in Asia.

"I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating Lunar New Year in the UAE and around the world," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X. "May the year ahead bring peace, prosperity and happiness to you and your loved ones."

Sheikh Mohamed posted the congratulatory message in Arabic and English – as he typically does for all social media communications – as well as in the Chinese language of Mandarin, Vietnamese and Korean.

Each Lunar year is represented by one of the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac, including the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat and rooster – which rotate on a 12-year cycle. This festivities have extra significance this year as it is the Year of the Fire Horse, which is only observed every 60 years.

More broadly referred to as Lunar New Year, the ancient holiday is also popularly known as Chinese New Year and is marked colourful celebrations that last up to 15 days.

The Chinatown district of Manila in the Philippines celebrates Lunar New Year. EPA

Homes, streets and restaurants in China are decorated in red, while millions travel across the country to reunite with family and loved ones. The occasion is also marked far beyond China’s borders. For the Chinese diaspora, it remains a time for gatherings, home-cooked meals, reunions and moments of reflection with family.

As part of a long-standing tradition, elders give red envelopes filled with money to children, while fireworks play a central role in celebrations.