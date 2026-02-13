Chinese New Year fashion: Brands gallop into Year of the Horse

Chinese New Year, which starts on February 17, ushers in the Year of the Fire Horse. Celebrations are under way, having begun with the Little Year on February 10 and continuing through to the Lantern Festival on March 3.

In the Chinese zodiac, the horse symbolises high energy, progress and rapid change, with the fire horse in particular associated with ambition, bold decision-making and good fortune. Linked to constant movement, the sign is also synonymous with freedom and flair – qualities that fashion brands are keen to tap into.

From designs in hues of red, long-regarded as the colour of luck, to carefully crafted collectables and heirloom pieces, festive launches are already in full stride for the occasion also known as Lunar New Year.

Prada

Bonnie bag in red for Chinese New Year. Photo: Prada

Prada has repurposed its triangular motif into giant, stylised red horse statues across China, at its sites in Shanghai, Rong Zhai and Chengdu, until March. This is joined by a line of key staples remade for the occasion, such as the Bonnie bag, now in vibrant red.

Burberry

The capsule collection for Chinese New Year renders the brand's horse motif in metallic embroidery. Photo: Burberry

With a logo of a knight galloping on a horse, Burberry is on home turf with the Year of the Horse. Sticking to a red palette – a colour viewed in China as symbolising good luck, happiness and prosperity, while warding off evil spirits and negative energy – the brand's dedicated capsule collection features its own logo depicted in metallic embroidery and sketched prints across knitwear, soft leather goods, outerwear and accessories.

Loewe

Horse-shaped padlock charm on polished metal. Photo: Loewe

The Spanish label is offering a curated assortment, including the Puzzle bag with long mane-like fringing, the Amazona 31 cropped bag with a flowing tassel and the Flamenco bag now in pony-skin printed shearling.

For those searching for something smaller, it also has horse charms, either knitted with felted nose and hoofs and a silver beaded mane, or in polished metal for a padlock bag decoration.

Louis Vuitton

Vivienne Medallion logo scarf, now in red. Photo: Louis Vuitton

The brand has reworked some of its most durable emblems in red to mark Chinese new year celebrations. The Vivienne Medallion scarf is smothered in oversized monogram motifs, while in jewellery there is the Bloom Pearl Heart bracelet, made with charms on a knotted cord for the wrist, and the Iconic Enamel Earrings, made in red and gold. There are more esoteric pieces too, such as the Horse Box, a carved wooden horse, with a leather logo for one eye, and its own red mini-trunk.

Dior

The collection is scattered with lucky four-leaf clovers. Photo: Dior

The Dior collection is one of the more discreet, in gentle tones of white and pink. Filled with subtle symbols of luck, such as a four-leaf clover and a horseshoe scattered across ready-to-wear. The signature 18th-century pastoral toile de Jouy pattern, meanwhile, appears on scarves, Book totes and Lady Dior bags, to signify nature and renewal.

Valentino

Upvillage low-top trainer for men. Photo: Valentino

In a mixing of codes that is typical of creative designer Alessandro Michele, Valentino's Lunar collection pivots – rather confusingly – around a panther's head motif, seen across clothes and bags.

In a menswear capsule offered largely in neutrals such as sand, dark blues, black and white, the Upvillage low-top trainers stand out. In green suede, with a wide red stripe and red laces, it is the kind of piece that will lift any outfit.

Gucci

The Incazzata coat in red natte wool and the Bamboo 1947 by Gucci. Photo Gucci

Gucci's seasonal campaign is called The Gathering, and celebrates multigenerational connection. Starring Gucci ambassadors Chinese actress Ni Ni and Thai actress Davika Hoorne, this is about the joy of friends and family, told in a breezy, playful way.

It features the Incazzata coat in vivid red, with double G brass buttons, with the double G motif appearing again as brass Marmont earrings. Other classics make an appearance too, including the Gucci HorseBit, which fastens the 1955 mini bag and matching wallet, and is an interlocking design on the Horsebit diamond and 18k gold bracelet. The Bamboo 1947 with a glossy finish is also part of the celebrations.

IWC Schaffhausen

Portugieser Automatic 42 Year of the Horse watch. Photo: IWC

With its burgundy dial and golden hands, the Portugieser Automatic 42 Year of the Horse watch is housed in a 42mm stainless steel case.

Powered by an IWC-manufactured 52011 calibre, it has small hacking seconds, Pellaton automatic winding, and a power reserve of 168 hours. As a tribute to the festival, the oscillating weight on the reverse is shaped for a galloping horse.

Hermes

Carre 90 Grand Galop silk scarf. Photo: Hermes

Another house with a horse as its logo, Hermes is a maison literally built on horsemanship, having started as a maker of high-end saddles. It has never lost touch with its equestrian roots, and for 2026, it presents silk scarves decorated with sketched ebullient horses, caught mid-stride.

As a house that rarely follows the herd, there is little red. The collection is instead filled with green, a colour associated with growth, renewal and harmony, making for an ideal gift.

Balenciaga

Track Trail Laces trainer with red laces for men. Photo: Balenciaga

Balenciaga's offering veers from bold – such as a bright red hoodie with the brand name in cursive script down one arm – to subtle, like the men's Track Trail Laces trainer with laces in white, red and grey.

Designed to have the laces wrap around the shoe for a discreet pop of colour, the pair is a gentle nod to Chinese New Year, one that can be worn long past the last fireworks fizzle out.