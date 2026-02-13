Historic Sharjah sites recognised in Islamic world heritage list

Four historic areas of Sharjah have become the latest in the emirate to be recognised as key heritage sites in the Islamic world.

The archaeological sites have been inscribed in the Islamic World Heritage List, overseen by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Icesco).

The Islamic counterpart to Unesco's World Heritage List features landmarks spanning countries across continents – from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Palestine to Malaysia, Sudan, Senegal, Libya and Uzbekistan.

Isesco has the goal of protecting and conserving the “rich, dense, eclectic cultural diversity” of the Islamic world.

The newly listed sites are Wadi Al Helo, Al Faya, Nahwa area and the towers and forts of Khor Fakkan, bringing the total number in Sharjah with heritage status to 10.

Mapping out Sharjah's newly inscribed sites

Wadi Al Helo was a prominent copper mining site in the Bronze Age and, similar to Al Faya, was a hub of early human settlement.

Nahwa, the second-order enclave endearingly known as the “doughnut hole” by geography enthusiasts, showcases traditional mountain living.

Khor Fakkan, an exclave of the Sharjah emirate, is known for its strategic role in trade and defence. The city's defensive system and port used to be a Portuguese stronghold.

Cultural capital

Faya palaeolandscape: The UAE’s window to early human history 02:54

The sites join the existing heritage sites on the list, such as the Heart of Sharjah and Sharjah Fort (Al Hosn), which were the first sites in the country to be inscribed in 2022. Al Sadu and falconry are part of the list as intangible heritage.

Issa Yousef, director general of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, said the achievement underlined the emirate's vision to preserve archaeological heritage and promote research, education, and sustainable tourism.

"This inclusion marks an important milestone in preserving Sharjah’s cultural legacy and underscores the significance of these sites as living records of human memory and the evolution of civilizations across thousands of years," Mr Yousef said.

The inscription of these sites comes only months after Sharjah had its first landmark added to Unesco's World Heritage list.

The Faya Palaeolandscape was recognised with the distinction, joining a prestigious list that includes Egypt's pyramids, India's Taj Mahal and the Great Wall of China.

The sprawling area includes one of the oldest uninterrupted records of ancient human habitation, dating back more than 210,000 years.

The landmark site is open to the public, with guided tours offering visitors a unique window into centuries of history.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the UAE's first regional office of Icesco in Sharjah's University City in November.