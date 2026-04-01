US could exit Iran war within two or three weeks, Trump says

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

President Donald Trump has said the US could end its military attacks on Iran within two to three weeks and Tehran did not have to ⁠make a deal as a prerequisite for the conflict to wind down.

His remarks on Tuesday underscored the shifting ​and at times contradictory statements from Washington about how the war, now in its fifth week, might end.

“We'll be leaving very soon,” Mr Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday, saying the exit ⁠could take place “within two weeks, maybe two weeks, maybe three.”

Asked if successful diplomacy with Iran was a prerequisite for the US to conclude Operation Epic Fury, Mr Trump said it was not.

“Iran doesn't have to make a deal, no,” he said. “No, they don't have to make a deal with me.”

The White House later said that Mr Trump would address the nation “to provide an important update on Iran” at 9pm ⁠ET on Wednesday, 5am GST on Thursday.

It was unclear how concrete the latest timeline offered by the President will be. He is known to frequently offer two weeks as the potential time frame for big decisions – imposing deadlines on his own administration and regularly blowing past them.

The US has also moved additional troops into the region in recent days, preserving the possibility for future escalation if Mr Trump changes his mind.