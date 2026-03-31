Trump blasts 'unhelpful' allies and tells them to 'get your own oil' from Strait of Hormuz

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

President Donald Trump on Tuesday complained about what he described as a lack of support from allies in the US-Israeli war against Iran, while insisting Washington does not need their help.

In posts on Truth Social, he singled out Britain for refusing “to get involved in the decapitation of Iran” and called France “unhelpful” for not allowing military aircraft bound for Israel to fly in its airspace.

“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself. The USA won’t be there to help you any more, just like you weren’t there for us,” Mr Trump said. “Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!”

The comments come as Mr Trump has sought to pressure Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for roughly one fifth of the world’s oil supply. He has also called on allies to assist, while arguing that the US does not directly benefit from the waterway.

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth accused Nato partners of dragging their feet on offering help in the war. AFP Info

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth joined in the criticism of allies, saying Nato partners had dragged their feet on offering help.

“A lot has been shown to the world about what our allies would be willing to do for the United States of America when we undertake an effort of this scope on behalf of the free world,” he said.

“Yet, when we ask for additional assistance … we get questions or roadblocks or hesitations, and the President is pointing out, you don't have much of an alliance if you have countries that are not willing to stand with you when you need them.”

Negotiations with Iran

On week five of the war, Mr Trump has oscillated between expressing optimism about diplomatic talks with Iran and threatening further military action.

Mr Hegseth said negotiations were making progress.

“They are very real. They are ongoing. They’re active – and I think gaining strength,” Mr Hegseth said. “We would much prefer to get a deal if Iran is willing to.”

He added that the US had conducted 200 “dynamic” strikes on moveable targets overnight, saying the campaign was weakening Iran’s military.

“Our strikes are damaging the morale of the Iranian military, leading to widespread desertions, key personnel shortages and frustration among senior leaders,” he said.

Mr Trump has for weeks declared that the US has “won” the war and that the Iranian regime has changed, even as he has ordered additional US troop deployments to the region.

Gen Dan Caine, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said strikes on Iran’s missile launchers had reduced attacks but acknowledged that Tehran Was “still shooting”.

Oil and gas prices continued to rise – a key issue for Mr Trump ahead of midterm elections later this year.

On Tuesday, a Kuwaiti oil tanker was set ablaze near Dubai in a drone attack. Kuwait Petroleum Corporation attributed the strike to Iran, pushing prices higher.