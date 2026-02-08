Sharjah Ruler spotlights Al Dhaid’s past and future with new openings

For hundreds of years, Al Dhaid was known mainly as Sharjah’s agricultural heartland – an oasis of palm groves, flowing water and fertile soil, where caravans once paused on desert routes. Now, a number of newly inaugurated projects is quietly transforming the town into a cultural and family-friendly destination, where visitors can explore and connect with the past and present.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated three major attractions in Al Dhaid on Saturday to honour heritage, celebrate nature and foster community.

Al Mudarissa Tower

At the north-eastern gateway to the Al Dhaid Oasis, the restored Al Mudarissa Tower is both a landmark and a window into the past. Built from local clay and set atop a natural rise, its cylindrical walls, elevated entrance and narrow defensive windows once formed part of a traditional system for protecting water sources and crops in an often harsh desert environment.

The restoration carefully preserved these architectural features – including the original mud walls and battlements – while opening the site up to visitors. Around it, landscaped green spaces and subtle lighting transform the tower into a visual anchor after sunset.

Al Mudarissa Tower is located close to Al Dhaid Fort, which was recently restored as a cultural centre. The fort, along with the ancient falaj system – an early irrigation network that channeled water throughout the oasis – were inscribed in the Islamic World Heritage List in 2023 by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Icesco).

Sheikh Dr Sultan said the aim was not simply to preserve buildings, but to “tell the story of the place and its people to future generations".

Al Dhaid Wildlife Museum

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi at Al Dhaid Wildlife Museum. Wam

A short distance away, Sheikh Dr Sultan also inaugurated Al Dhaid Wildlife Museum, which blends digital storytelling with physical exhibits on plants, insects, animals and birds. Here, visitors can learn about the adaptations that allow flora and fauna to thrive in harsh desert conditions. There’s even a virtual-reality experience that brings creatures such as the camel spider to life, alongside models explaining photosynthesis and tree-aging techniques.

“We must take pride in our land, ourselves and our good morals,” Sheikh Dr Sultan said.

Souq Sharia’t Al Dhaid

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi at Souq Sharia’t Al Dhaid. Wam

The Sharjah Ruler also opened Souq Sharia’t Al Dhaid, a new market set on a site that once served as a resting and resupply point for historic desert convoys. Blending traditional architecture with contemporary designs, the souq features arched entrances and palm-frond structures that recall local craftsmanship. Here, visitors can look forward to locally made heritage products, as well as international brands.

A camel track also runs alongside the market, where races and beauty contests will be held.

Sheikh Dr Sultan described the souq as a way to strengthen community ties and support the local economy: “These projects contribute to providing jobs for the people of the region, benefiting both Sharjah and the UAE,” he said.