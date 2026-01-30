Museums of the UAE: Inside a 19th century Sharjah fort that once served as a royal residence

Amid the winding alleyways of the Heart of Sharjah, between Brutualist-style architecture, bold and colourful graffiti, and souq stalls selling traditional baskets and ceramics, you'll find Sharjah Fort, also known as Al Hisn.

The square-shaped edifice, originally built in 1823, was once the biggest and most important structure in Sharjah, serving as both the government headquarters and the primary residence of the ruling Al Qasimi family.

Constructed from coral stones harvested from the Arabian Gulf, and ceilings made of mangrove trunks with doors of teak wood, the fort has been carefully restored to offer visitors an atmospheric glimpse into life in the emirate centuries ago.

Why go there?

There's a peaceful atmosphere as you wander through this traditional-style museum. There's nothing high-tech about it, apart from the odd interactive display, but it's been well done, honouring the building's heritage.

Cannons lined up outside the fort. Antonie Robertson / The National

It's an essential pit stop on the Sharjah museums tour if you want to understand more about the modern history of the emirate, its ruling family and the historic defense strategies used to protect the city from rival tribes.

It offers an intimate walk through of regional history that feels almost homely.

What you'll see

The upper floor of the museum. Antonie Robertson / The National

It's laid out across two main floors, with rooms branching off a spacious central courtyard. There's a large collection of old photographs and archaeological artefacts, with key themed rooms such as one on the various livelihoods in the emirate, where you can learn how dibs (date syrup) was made. There's also Al Muhalwasa Jail, where you can learn about the first jurisdiction system adopted in Sharjah.

The architecture features three defensive towers and thick walls covered in light brown plaster, each of which you can roam around and climb the stairwells as high as you can go.

There are also rooms designed to resemble traditional living and entertaining or majlis spaces.

Star attraction

The restoration story of the fort is a highlight. After being partially demolished in 1970, leaving only a single burj (tower) standing, the fort was rebuilt following the intervention of the current Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

It was a faithful reconstruction that allowed visitors to experience it as it would have appeared centuries ago.

The armoury room inside Sharjah Fort Museum. Antonie Robertson / The National

The Defense and Weaponry section is also a highlight. Explore the towers and galleries showcasing the weapons and tactics used by the sheikhs and their guards.

Make sure you also get up to the top of the highest tower and enjoy the views of Sharjah below.

What to know before you go

The fort is located in the Heart of Sharjah, where you can visit it as a standalone museum, or combine it with a ticket that allows you into four other nearby museums: Sharjah Heritage Museum, Sharjah Calligraphy Museum, Bait Al Naboodah and Al Qasimia School.

It's also near Souq Al Shanasiyah and the Rolla market, which makes for a lovely stroll. The roads are paved with stalls selling all manner of traditional goods, as well as restaurants and cafes serving local cuisine.

Heart of Sharjah is also home to four other museums. Antonie Robertson / The National

An hour to a maximum of 90 minutes should be sufficient to make your way around the fort museum alone, slowly, taking everything in. It's fully air-conditioned and features a small lift for accessibility to the second floor.

Signs and descriptions are offered in English and Arabic, staff are friendly and bilingual.

Ticket price and location

Dh10 per ticket for the one museum or Dh20 for entry into the five museums in the Heart of Sharjah. Open Saturday to Thursday, 8am to 8pm; Friday 4pm-8pm.