Museums of the UAE: The scent of Dubai's Perfume House lingers in the memory

Tucked within the Al Shindagha Museum complex in Dubai’s historic creekside district, the Perfume House offers an intimate and immersive deep-dive into the UAE’s rich perfume-making heritage. More than a museum, it’s a sensory journey, captured in the aromatic scents of oud, rose, amber and frankincense – to name a few.

Housed in the former home of renowned perfume connoisseur Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed Al Maktoum, this beautifully restored building helps visitors understand the cultural weight fragrance holds in Emirati life through a sensory experience that lingers in your memory.

Why go there?

You'll hear via video interviews from first, second and third-generation Emiratis, who talk about their family’s perfuming traditions. Reem Mohammed / The National

Perfume is more than a finishing touch in the UAE – it’s part of daily life, social ritual and ancestral knowledge passed down through generations. At the Perfume House, that connection is front and centre in an experience that is both sensorial and educational.

Scent is memory, culture and identity all at once, and this museum wraps them together elegantly.

You don’t just look at objects behind glass. You smell them. You interact with the tools. You watch the process in short videos. This is one of the few museums where scent is the medium through which you better understand history.

Whether you’re curious about traditional Emirati grooming customs, intrigued by the process behind making oud or simply want to experience a lesser-known aspect of Gulf culture, the Perfume House offers a unique journey through time.

What you’ll see

The museum is housed within the former home of Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed Al Maktoum, who was an avid perfumer. Reem Mohammed / The National

Wander your way around the main gallery, where each installation highlights a different scent, from oud to rose to musk and amber, plus more. Each display has a short video that explains the process of how it – or its substitutes – are made, with a cabinet showcasing the tools involved.

There are interactive scent stations throughout the museum, where you can smell and compare different oils and test your nose. On weekends and during National Day, there are also perfume-making workshops the public can get involved with.

Antique perfume bottles, blending tools and rare oils are also displayed alongside personal belongings of notable figures, including Sheikha Sheikha’s own scent-making instruments. Exhibits detail how fragrances were crafted at home, with special attention to the role of women in preserving and passing on recipes. Even perfume’s role in Emirati poetry is explored.

A friendly Emirati guide will take you through the exhibits, explaining the history and showing you how to work the interactive elements.

Exhibits detail how fragrances were crafted at home, with special attention to the role of women in preserving and passing on recipes. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Star attraction

In one part of the museum, there is a room with slabs that explain different scents and perfume concoctions, hung from a frame. Pick up each one and a cute animation plays on the wall ahead, showing you how it’s applied and used, with variations for both men and women.

Another installation allows you to sit and play videos of traditional perfume recipes. The whole thing is very well done, with curated interactive elements that don’t feel as though they’re there just for the sake of it.

What to know before you go

An inner courtyard at the Perfume House. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Set within the wider Al Shindagha Museum, the Perfume House is best explored with some time to spare. The full Al Shindagha experience includes more than 20 thematic houses, but if you’re focusing on perfume, expect to spend at least 30 to 45 minutes here alone – more if you enjoy engaging with all the sensory elements and you go during a workshop.

It’s a quiet space, ideal for slow exploration. Signage is in both English and Arabic, and staff are on hand to answer questions or offer a guided explanation of the ingredients and history.

The museum is fully air-conditioned and accessible, though the surrounding Al Shindagha area is best enjoyed during the cooler months, especially if you plan to wander the nearby alleyways or explore the waterfront after your visit.

There’s no cafe inside the Perfume House, but the larger Al Shindagha complex has rest areas, a souvenir shop and there are coffee shops and eateries nearby, in the visitors’ centre and by the Creek.

Ticket price and location

Al Shindagha Museum is open daily from 10am to 8pm (last entry 7pm). Admission is Dh50 for adults and Dh20 for students aged 5 to 24, which includes access to The Perfume House and all other pavilions in the complex.

