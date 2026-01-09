Dubai’s Coffee Museum pays tribute to the bean that brewed global connections

In the heart of Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, surrounded by wind towers and coral stone buildings, Dubai’s Coffee Museum is a must-stop for lovers of both culture and caffeine.

Tucked inside a traditional house, complete with wooden beams and a narrow, winding staircase, this privately run museum takes visitors on a global journey through coffee’s evolution, from the highlands of Ethiopia to the Middle Eastern majlis and modern espresso culture.

At the same time, it offers a warm, grounded understanding of how coffee has long been central to hospitality and identity in the UAE.

Dubai Coffee Museum is in an old heritage house. Katy Gillett for The National

Why go there

Coffee isn’t just a drink in this region; it’s a gesture of welcome, a symbol of hospitality and a staple of gatherings. The Coffee Museum explores that legacy while broadly examining the roots of the bean.

It’s about not only information – an area in which it’s slightly lacking due to limited explanations and signage – but also atmosphere. You’ll smell roasting beans before you even step inside. You’ll sip freshly brewed gahwa (Arabic coffee) and nibble on dates while learning how beans were traded, roasted and brewed across continents.

Visitors can sit back and enjoy Ethiopian coffee at the museum. Katy Gillett for The National

You’ll also get to try Ethiopian medium roast while snacking on popcorn. Then there are rare antiques, handwritten notes, and even full coffee-making set-ups from across the globe.

It’s part museum, part living room, and part cultural deep dive, with a serving of strong but delicious coffee.

What you’ll see

The museum is laid out over two floors, with coffee servings downstairs and a cafe upstairs where you can buy your own cups.

There’s a display of Ethiopian coffee rituals, believed to be the origin of coffee culture, complete with traditional jebena pots and ceremonial roasting pans. From there, the museum unfolds in cosy rooms lined with artefacts: vintage grinders, roasters, beanbags and cups from Yemen, Egypt, the Levant, Europe and beyond.

On display are coffee implements from all over the world, some dating back over 100 years. Katy Gillett for The National

One section focuses on the Arabic coffee tradition, showcasing dallahs (long-spouted coffee pots), incense burners, and storytelling around the majlis, where coffee and conversation go hand in hand.

The museum also covers the evolution of coffee machinery, with old-school espresso machines, grinders and filters from Italy, France and the US – some dating back over 100 years. Vintage ads and photographs round out the exhibit, offering a nostalgic peek into how coffee became a global habit.

Star attraction

One of the most popular experiences is the in-house brewing demonstration. Staff prepare Arabic coffee the traditional way, with green beans roasted in front of you, then ground, boiled with cardamom, and poured steaming into small finjan cups. There’s also an Ethiopian ceremonial coffee area where you can compare and contrast the offering styles.

Access books about coffee from the 18th and 19th centuries. Katy Gillett for The National

Another highlight is a small library and research area, with books and documents on everything from coffee cultivation to trade routes and brewing methods. One book dates back to 1784, an encyclopaedia from Berlin that begins with the explanation of the coffee plant. There’s another tome from 1845 Hamburg with a title in German that translates to: “Coffee is really poison! No irony; unfortunately very honest.”

Know before you go

Located in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, the Coffee Museum is part of a wider network of cultural spots, including art galleries, calligraphy museums and heritage houses. It's best visited during the cooler months when the alleys and courtyards are at their most inviting.

Inside, expect an informal, homely atmosphere. This isn’t a slick modern museum – it’s more like stepping into a passionate collector’s private world. The signage is bilingual (Arabic and English), and staff are friendly.

The cafe serves coffee from all over the world. Katy Gillett for The National

Allow 30 to 45 minutes for a thorough visit, longer if you want to sample more than one type of coffee or browse the gift shop, which offers beans, tools and books.

The small cafe inside serves Arabian and international coffee styles, perfect for relaxing after your tour.

There's also a children's play area upstairs to keep little ones busy while you peruse.

Ticket price and location

Entry is Dh10 per person (including free coffee samples) and the museum is open daily from 9am to 5pm.