MARI takes majority stake in events platform Bucket Listers

Global events and experiences company MARI has acquired a majority stake in Bucket Listers, a platform which helps people discover events in their cities.

MARI, whose investors include Abu Dhabi's IMI Media Group, is renowned for bringing together world-class assets across sport, art and lifestyle, including the Madrid Open and Miami Open tennis tournaments.

Bucket Listers also develops and produces original live experiences in collaboration with partners including Mattel, Disney and CBS/Paramount.

MARI’s regional portfolio includes prominent events such as the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open and the recently announced Frieze Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global destination for culture, sport and creativity.

The investment in Bucket Listers will support growth across the portfolio into new categories of experiences.

“Bucket Listers gives us deeper insight into how audiences discover and decide what to do,” said Ariel Emanuel, founder and principal investor of MARI.

“As technology continues to reshape how time and attention are spent, Bucket Listers helps us engage audiences, understand demand more clearly, and build stronger relationships across the MARI portfolio.”

Bucket Listers operates across cities in the US and has fostered a large, socially engaged community of 21 million around editorial recommendations for events, pop-ups and experiences.

“Live experiences remain one of the few trillion-dollar categories without a destination that aggregates supply and makes discovery frictionless,” said Andy Lederman, founder and chief executive of Bucket Listers.

“As we continue to establish Bucket Listers as that destination for both consumers and producers – offering the widest, highest quality selection across markets and categories – we could not imagine a better partner than MARI, with its expanding world-class portfolio of global experiences.”