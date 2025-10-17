IMI strengthens global presence with stake in MARI

IMI Media Group has announced the expansion of its international investment portfolio with a stake in MARI, a global events and experiences company founded by Ari Emanuel.

MARI brings together world-class assets across sport, art and lifestyle, including the Madrid Open and Miami Open tennis tournaments, Barrett-Jackson Auction Company and the internationally renowned contemporary art organisation Frieze.

The investment builds on IMI’s strategy to broaden its portfolio beyond media and entertainment, strengthening its position as a global player connecting audiences through content, culture and experience.

MARI’s regional portfolio includes prominent events such as the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open and the recently announced Frieze Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global destination for culture, sport and creativity.

Through MARI, IMI joins a group of global investors including Apollo, RedBird Capital Partners, Qatar Investment Authority and HSG, who are backing the creation of a world-class platform that brings together some of the most recognisable names in international sport and culture.

IMI’s direct investment in MARI expands its presence in the live experience sector, alongside its ongoing global growth through Redbird IMI, its joint venture with RedBird Capital Partners. Redbird IMI’s portfolio includes global production and entertainment companies such as All3Media, Media Res, EverWonder and Front Office Sports.

