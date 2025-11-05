The Taste of Abu Dhabi on Yas Island. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
Culture

MARI acquires IMG's Arts & Entertainment and Action Sports divisions

The expanding portfolio of Ari Emmanuel's latest venture includes the Taste Festivals series

The National

November 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

MARI, the global events company founded by Ariel Emanuel, has acquired the Arts & Entertainment and Action Sports divisions of Endeavor-owned IMG, adding major international festivals and sporting events to its portfolio.

The deal brings events such as London’s Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, the global Taste Festivals series which includes Taste of Dubai and Taste of Abu Dhabi, the US Open of Surfing in California and the Nike Melbourne Marathon under MARI’s umbrella, expanding the company’s footprint across Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.

The acquisition follows recent additions to MARI’s portfolio, including the contemporary art fair Frieze, the Barrett-Jackson car auctions, the theatre ticketing platform TodayTix Group and major tennis tournaments such as the Miami Open and Madrid Open.

Frieze Abu Dhabi, owned by MARI, will be replacing Abu Dhabi Art starting next year.

Emanuel, who also serves as chief executive of Endeavor, launched MARI earlier this year as a separate holding company for his growing network of live events, alongside investors including Silver Lake, SoftBank and Mubadala Investment Company, according to Deadline. IMI Media Group, owners of The National, has a stake in MARI. The IMG purchase further broadens MARI’s reach in global entertainment and sport.

Updated: November 05, 2025, 12:49 PM
Abu Dhabi