MARI acquires IMG's Arts & Entertainment and Action Sports divisions

MARI, the global events company founded by Ariel Emanuel, has acquired the Arts & Entertainment and Action Sports divisions of Endeavor-owned IMG, adding major international festivals and sporting events to its portfolio.

The deal brings events such as London’s Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, the global Taste Festivals series which includes Taste of Dubai and Taste of Abu Dhabi, the US Open of Surfing in California and the Nike Melbourne Marathon under MARI’s umbrella, expanding the company’s footprint across Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.

The acquisition follows recent additions to MARI’s portfolio, including the contemporary art fair Frieze, the Barrett-Jackson car auctions, the theatre ticketing platform TodayTix Group and major tennis tournaments such as the Miami Open and Madrid Open.

Frieze Abu Dhabi, owned by MARI, will be replacing Abu Dhabi Art starting next year.

Emanuel, who also serves as chief executive of Endeavor, launched MARI earlier this year as a separate holding company for his growing network of live events, alongside investors including Silver Lake, SoftBank and Mubadala Investment Company, according to Deadline. IMI Media Group, owners of The National, has a stake in MARI. The IMG purchase further broadens MARI’s reach in global entertainment and sport.

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20front-axle%20electric%20motor%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E218hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E330Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20touring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E402km%20(claimed)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh215%2C000%20(estimate)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeptember%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULT Bayern Munich 3 Chelsea 2

Bayern: Rafinha (6'), Muller (12', 27')

Chelsea: Alonso (45' 3), Batshuayi (85')

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

RESULTS 1.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m

Winner: Dirilis Ertugrul, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Ismail Mohammed (trainer)

2.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,400m

Winner: Kidd Malibu, Sandro Paiva, Musabah Al Muhairi

2.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,000m

Winner: Raakezz, Tadhg O’Shea, Nicholas Bachalard

3.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,200m

Winner: Au Couer, Sean Kirrane, Satish Seemar

3.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,600m

Winner: Rayig, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

4.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,600m

Winner: Chiefdom, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer

4.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m

Winner: King’s Shadow, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

Her father is a retired Emirati police officer and her mother is originally from Kuwait

She Graduated from the American University of Sharjah in 2015 and is currently working on her Masters in Communication from the University of Sharjah.

Her favourite film is Pacific Rim, directed by Guillermo del Toro

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

RESULTS 5pm: Watha Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (Dirt) 2,000m Winner: Dalil De Carrere, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Mohamed Daggash (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 70,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Miracle Maker, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Pharitz Al Denari, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mahmood Hussain 6.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Oss, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: ES Nahawand, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner: AF Almajhaz, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Khalifa Al Neyadi 8pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner: AF Lewaa, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud.

Federer's 11 Wimbledon finals 2003 Beat Mark Philippoussis 2004 Beat Andy Roddick 2005 Beat Andy Roddick 2006 Beat Rafael Nadal 2007 Beat Rafael Nadal 2008 Lost to Rafael Nadal 2009 Beat Andy Roddick 2012 Beat Andy Murray 2014 Lost to Novak Djokovic 2015 Lost to Novak Djokovic 2017 Beat Marin Cilic

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Borussia Dortmund v Paderborn (11.30pm) Saturday Bayer Leverkusen v SC Freiburg (6.30pm) Werder Bremen v Schalke (6.30pm) Union Berlin v Borussia Monchengladbach (6.30pm) Eintracht Frankfurt v Wolfsburg (6.30pm) Fortuna Dusseldof v Bayern Munich (6.30pm) RB Leipzig v Cologne (9.30pm) Sunday Augsburg v Hertha Berlin (6.30pm) Hoffenheim v Mainz (9pm)

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Dubai World Cup factbox Most wins by a trainer: Godolphin’s Saeed bin Suroor(9) Most wins by a jockey: Jerry Bailey(4) Most wins by an owner: Godolphin(9) Most wins by a horse: Godolphin’s Thunder Snow(2)

Sly%20Cooper%20and%20the%20Thievius%20Raccoonus %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sucker%20Punch%20Productions%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%202%20to%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

BELGIUM%20SQUAD %3Cp%3EGoalkeepers%3A%20Thibaut%20Courtois%2C%20Simon%20Mignolet%2C%20Koen%20Casteels%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EDefenders%3A%20Jan%20Vertonghen%2C%20Toby%20Alderweireld%2C%20Leander%20Dendoncker%2C%20Zeno%20Debast%2C%20Arthur%20Theate%2C%20Wout%20Faes%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMidfielders%3A%20Hans%20Vanaken%2C%20Axel%20Witsel%2C%20Youri%20Tielemans%2C%20Amadou%20Onana%2C%20Kevin%20De%20Bruyne%2C%20Yannick%20Carrasco%2C%20Thorgan%20Hazard%2C%20Timothy%20Castagne%2C%20Thomas%20Meunier%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EForwards%3A%20Romelu%20Lukaku%2C%20Michy%20Batshuayi%2C%20Lo%C3%AFs%20Openda%2C%20Charles%20De%20Ketelaere%2C%20Eden%20Hazard%2C%20Jeremy%20Doku%2C%20Dries%20Mertens%2C%20Leandro%20Trossard%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

LILO & STITCH Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders Director: Dean Fleischer Camp Rating: 4.5/5

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.