Al Wasl Plaza in Expo City is one of the inaugeral RIBA Middle East Award winners. Photo: RIBA
Al Wasl Plaza in Expo City is one of the inaugeral RIBA Middle East Award winners. Photo: RIBA
Al Wasl Plaza in Expo City is one of the inaugeral RIBA Middle East Award winners. Photo: RIBA
Al Wasl Plaza in Expo City is one of the inaugeral RIBA Middle East Award winners. Photo: RIBA

Culture

Art & Design

Al Wasl Plaza among UAE winners at Royal Institute of British Architects' inaugural Middle East Awards

Dubai College, Buhais Geology Park and a women-only mosque in Qatar are also among the regional honorees

William Mullally
William Mullally

November 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

UAE projects are among the winners of the first Royal Institute of British Architects' Middle East Awards, which recognise the region’s most significant new works of architecture.

Announced before a ceremony on Friday, during Dubai Design Week, the RIBA awards highlight nine projects across the Middle East that demonstrate innovation in design, sustainability and cultural relevance.

Al Wasl Plaza in Dubai, by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, received the Design for Living award. The central feature of Expo 2020 Dubai, the domed structure has evolved into a year-round community hub at Expo City, hosting light shows, concerts and cultural events beneath its 360-degree trellis.

The Jafar Centre at Dubai College, designed by Godwin Austen Johnson, was recognised in the Sustainability and Resilience category. The purpose-built Stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) facility replaces underused space on the school’s Al Sufouh campus and is designed to achieve LEED Gold certification, which recognises excellence in sustainable design and operation. Prioritising natural light, acoustics and energy efficiency, the compact vertical building aims to support collaborative and inclusive learning.

Two more UAE projects were honoured in the RIBA Member category. The Buhais Geology Park Interpretive Centre in Al Madam, Sharjah, designed by Hopkins Architects, uses fossil-inspired, shell-like forms that blend into the desert terrain, guiding visitors through the region’s geological history. Hopkins Architects also won for the Expo 2020 Thematic Districts, which transformed the desert site into a walkable, human-scaled city inspired by traditional Arab urbanism and designed for adaptive reuse.

Buhais Geology Park Interpretive Centre. Photo: Hopkins Architects
Buhais Geology Park Interpretive Centre. Photo: Hopkins Architects

In Sharjah, The Serai Wing by ANARCHITECT won the Adaptive Reuse award. The project converted two 1950s pearl merchant homes into a boutique hotel, balancing the restoration of the original structures with contemporary design to revive part of the emirate’s historic fabric.

Across the wider region, other winners reflected similar ambitions in social and environmental transformation. In Doha, Al-Mujadilah Centre and Mosque for Women, conceived by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, received the Social Architecture award. The world’s first purpose-built women’s mosque combines spaces for prayer, education and community engagement under an undulating roof illuminated by more than 5,000 light wells.

In Saudi Arabia, King Salman Park in Riyadh won the Future Project award. Designed by Gerber Architekten in collaboration with Buro Happold and Setec, the redevelopment of a former airport into the world’s largest urban park is part of Saudi Vision 2030, introducing a major green space to the city.

Two projects were recognised in Temporary Architecture: the Singapore Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai by WOHA, which achieved net-zero energy and water use, and World Food Waste Teahouse: Arabi-an by Mitsubishi Jisho Design, a biodegradable structure made from tea leaves and dried fruit that explores circular design.

Kerem Cengiz, jury chair for the Middle East Awards, said the winners reflected “an architectural language deeply rooted in the region’s evolving identity”.

Chris Williamson, RIBA president, added: “They celebrate progress, not only in design and technology, but in how buildings can create opportunity, inclusivity and lasting cultural value.”

The winning projects will be celebrated at a public event on Friday evening at Atrium 6, Dubai Design District (d3).

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
MATCH INFO

Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: BeIN Sports

Global state-owned investor ranking by size

1.

United States

2.

China

3.

UAE

4.

Japan

5

Norway

6.

Canada

7.

Singapore

8.

Australia

9.

Saudi Arabia

10.

South Korea

What She Ate: Six Remarkable Women & the Food That Tells Their Stories
Laura Shapiro
Fourth Estate

How&nbsp;tumultuous&nbsp;protests&nbsp;grew
  • A fuel tax protest by French drivers appealed to wider anti-government sentiment
  • Unlike previous French demonstrations there was no trade union or organised movement involved 
  • Demonstrators responded to online petitions and flooded squares to block traffic
  • At its height there were almost 300,000 on the streets in support
  • Named after the high visibility jackets that drivers must keep in cars 
  • Clashes soon turned violent as thousands fought with police at cordons
  • An estimated two dozen people lost eyes and many others were admitted to hospital 
'Panga'

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill, Yagya Bhasin, Neena Gupta

Rating: 3.5/5

Sleep Well Beast
The National
4AD

While you're here
Jetour T1 specs

Engine: 2-litre turbocharged

Power: 254hp

Torque: 390Nm

Price: From Dh126,000

Available: Now

Liverpool's all-time goalscorers

Ian Rush 346
Roger Hunt 285
Mohamed Salah 250
Gordon Hodgson 241
Billy Liddell 228

Temple numbers

Expected completion: 2022

Height: 24 meters

Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people

Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people

First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time

First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres  

Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres

Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor 

Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

GIANT REVIEW

Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan

Director: Athale

Rating: 4/5

You might also like
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bedu%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Khaled%20Al%20Huraimel%2C%20Matti%20Zinder%2C%20Amin%20Al%20Zarouni%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AI%2C%20metaverse%2C%20Web3%20and%20blockchain%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Currently%20in%20pre-seed%20round%20to%20raise%20%245%20million%20to%20%247%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Privately%20funded%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UAE currency
The currency conundrum

Russ Mould, investment director at online trading platform AJ Bell, says almost every major currency has challenges right now. “The US has a huge budget deficit, the euro faces political friction and poor growth, sterling is bogged down by Brexit, China’s renminbi is hit by debt fears while slowing Chinese growth is hurting commodity exporters like Australia and Canada.”

Most countries now actively want a weak currency to make their exports more competitive. “China seems happy to let the renminbi drift lower, the Swiss are still running quantitative easing at full tilt and central bankers everywhere are actively talking down their currencies or offering only limited support," says Mr Mould.

This is a race to the bottom, and everybody wants to be a winner.

On Women's Day
The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Power: 325bhp

Torque: 450Nm

Price: Dh289,000

About RuPay

A homegrown card payment scheme launched by the National Payments Corporation of India and backed by the Reserve Bank of India, the country’s central bank

RuPay process payments between banks and merchants for purchases made with credit or debit cards

It has grown rapidly in India and competes with global payment network firms like MasterCard and Visa.

In India, it can be used at ATMs, for online payments and variations of the card can be used to pay for bus, metro charges, road toll payments

The name blends two words rupee and payment

Some advantages of the network include lower processing fees and transaction costs

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Fifa%20World%20Cup%20Qatar%202022%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFirst%20match%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENovember%2020%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinal%2016%20round%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%203%20to%206%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EQuarter-finals%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%209%20and%2010%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESemi-finals%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%2013%20and%2014%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinal%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDecember%2018%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Illegal%20shipments%20intercepted%20in%20Gulf%20region
%3Cp%3EThe%20Royal%20Navy%20raid%20is%20the%20latest%20in%20a%20series%20of%20successful%20interceptions%20of%20drugs%20and%20arms%20in%20the%20Gulf%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMay%2011%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EUS%20coastguard%20recovers%20%2480%20million%20heroin%20haul%20from%20fishing%20vessel%20in%20Gulf%20of%20Oman%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMay%208%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20US%20coastguard%20vessel%20USCGC%20Glen%20Harris%20seizes%20heroin%20and%20meth%20worth%20more%20than%20%2430%20million%20from%20a%20fishing%20boat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMarch%202%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Anti-tank%20guided%20missiles%20and%20missile%20components%20seized%20by%20HMS%20Lancaster%20from%20a%20small%20boat%20travelling%20from%20Iran%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EOctober%209%2C%202022%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERoyal%20Navy%20frigate%20HMS%20Montrose%20recovers%20drugs%20worth%20%2417.8%20million%20from%20a%20dhow%20in%20Arabian%20Sea%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESeptember%2027%2C%202022%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20US%20Naval%20Forces%20Central%20Command%20reports%20a%20find%20of%202.4%20tonnes%20of%20heroin%20on%20board%20fishing%20boat%20in%20Gulf%20of%20Oman%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
On Women's Day
DSC Eagles 23 Dubai Hurricanes 36

Eagles
Tries: Bright, O’Driscoll
Cons: Carey 2
Pens: Carey 3

Hurricanes
Tries: Knight 2, Lewis, Finck, Powell, Perry
Cons: Powell 3

On Women's Day
Updated: November 05, 2025, 9:15 AM
ArchitectureUAEExpo 2020 Dubai