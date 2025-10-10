Abu Dhabi Art to become Frieze Abu Dhabi in 2026 under new partnership

Abu Dhabi’s flagship art fair will be rebranded as Frieze Abu Dhabi from 2026 under a new partnership between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the international art fair organiser Frieze.
The announcement marks a major shift for Abu Dhabi Art, which has been held annually since 2007 and has established itself as one of the region’s leading art events.
Founded in London in 1991, Frieze is among the world’s most influential art fair brands. The collaboration is set to connect the UAE event more directly with the global art market through Frieze’s international network, which includes major fairs in London, New York, Los Angeles and Seoul.
This year's Abu Dhabi Art, set for November 19 to 23, will go ahead as planned before the new format launches at Manarat Al Saadiyat next year.
The inaugural Frieze Abu Dhabi will bring together leading galleries from the Middle East and abroad, with Deutsche Bank extending its long-running role as Frieze’s global partner.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said the move reflects the emirate’s growing role on the global cultural stage.
“For nearly two decades, Abu Dhabi Art has reflected our vision of culture as a driver of dialogue, connection and creativity,” he said. “The launch of Frieze Abu Dhabi is rooted in the achievements of Abu Dhabi Art and will carry them on to the global stage, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a cultural capital.”
Simon Fox, chief executive of Frieze, said the collaboration offers new opportunities to showcase artists from the region to international audiences.
“Combined with the reach of Frieze’s global platform, we can amplify the emirate’s achievements while opening new possibilities for discovery and exchange,” he said.
The partnership comes as Abu Dhabi continues to expand its cultural infrastructure on Saadiyat Island, home to Louvre Abu Dhabi and the forthcoming Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Together, these institutions form part of the emirate’s long-term plan to position culture and the creative industries at the centre of its development.
Frieze has been owned since 2016 by Endeavor Group Holdings, the US-based media and entertainment company that also owns the WME talent agency and events company IMG.
Company%20profile
The%20specs%20
Empires%20of%20the%20Steppes%3A%20A%20History%20of%20the%20Nomadic%20Tribes%20Who%20Shaped%20Civilization
Real estate tokenisation project
Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month.
The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said.
Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.
MANDOOB
On Women's Day
Dr Nawal Al-Hosany: Why more women should be on the frontlines of climate action
Samar Elmnhrawy: How companies in the Middle East can catch up on gender equality
The National Editorial: Is there much to celebrate on International Women's Day 2021?
Justin Thomas: Challenge the notion that 'men are from Mars, women are from Venus'
Who was Alfred Nobel?
The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel.
- In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".
- Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.
- Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.
The 100 Best Novels in Translation
Boyd Tonkin, Galileo Press
How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6?
- Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032
- Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905
- Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560
- Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728
- Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488
- The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170
- Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269
*Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year
The burning issue
The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.
Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on
Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins
Read part one: how cars came to the UAE
School uniforms report
Plastic tipping point
While you're here
Tom Fletcher: How statecraft and summitry will have to adapt
Taylor Luck: Jordanians pin hopes on rebuilding chances in Syria
Gillian Duncan: Progress is slow for women in field of diplomacy
Vikram%20Vedha
ENGLAND%20SQUAD
Forced%20Deportations
Violence%20
Jebel Ali results
2pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m
Winner: AF Al Moreeb, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer)
2.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,400m
Winner: Shamikh, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard
3pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 64,000 (D) 1,600m
Winner: One Vision, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe
3.30pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 100,000 (D) 1,600m
Winner: Gabr, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson
4pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 96,000 (D) 1,800m
Winner: Just A Penny, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson
4.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 60,000 (D) 1,600m
Winner: Torno Subito, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson
5pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 76,000 (D) 1,950m
Winner: Untold Secret, Jose Santiago, Salem bin Ghadayer
AL%20BOOM
While you're here
Con Coughlin: To survive, Nato must renew its sense of common purpose
Gavin Esler: Nato summit failed for making news more than it made deals
Simon Waldman: Nato continues to be Ankara’s best security guarantor
While you're here
Sholto Byrnes: Here's how this century can still belong to Asia
Brahma Chellaney: South China Sea is Asean's Achilles heel
The National Editorial: Territorial disputes require a mediator
Formula%204%20Italian%20Championship%202023%20calendar
Ferrari 12Cilindri specs
Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12
Power: 819hp
Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm
Price: From Dh1,700,000
Available: Now
Common%20symptoms%20of%20MS
SWEET%20TOOTH
On Women's Day
Dr Nawal Al-Hosany: Why more women should be on the frontlines of climate action
Shelina Janmohamed: Why shouldn't a spouse be compensated fairly for housework?
Samar Elmnhrawy: How companies in the Middle East can catch up on gender equality
Justin Thomas: Challenge the notion that 'men are from Mars, women are from Venus'
UAE squad
Humaira Tasneem (c), Chamani Senevirathne (vc), Subha Srinivasan, NIsha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Esha Oza, Ishani Senevirathne, Heena Hotchandani, Keveesha Kumari, Judith Cleetus, Chavi Bhatt, Namita D’Souza.
While you're here
Con Coughlin: Nato must renew its sense of common purpose
Sholto Byrnes: In today's times, what is Nato really good for?
C Uday Bhaskar: Could the 'Quad' become Asia's new Nato?
Company%C2%A0profile
Specs – Taycan 4S
Specs – Panamera
The%20specs
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Qosty Byogaani
Starring: Hani Razmzi, Maya Nasir and Hassan Hosny
Four stars
COMPANY PROFILE
Match info
Huddersfield Town 0
Chelsea 3
Kante (34'), Jorginho (45' pen), Pedro (80')