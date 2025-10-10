Abu Dhabi Art to become Frieze Abu Dhabi in 2026 under new partnership

Abu Dhabi’s flagship art fair will be rebranded as Frieze Abu Dhabi from 2026 under a new partnership between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the international art fair organiser Frieze.

The announcement marks a major shift for Abu Dhabi Art, which has been held annually since 2007 and has established itself as one of the region’s leading art events.

Founded in London in 1991, Frieze is among the world’s most influential art fair brands. The collaboration is set to connect the UAE event more directly with the global art market through Frieze’s international network, which includes major fairs in London, New York, Los Angeles and Seoul.

This year's Abu Dhabi Art, set for November 19 to 23, will go ahead as planned before the new format launches at Manarat Al Saadiyat next year.

The inaugural Frieze Abu Dhabi will bring together leading galleries from the Middle East and abroad, with Deutsche Bank extending its long-running role as Frieze’s global partner.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said the move reflects the emirate’s growing role on the global cultural stage.

Saadiyat Island expands Abu Dhabi's artistic footprint, with Zayed National Museum set to open at the Cultural District in December. Photo: ADMO

“For nearly two decades, Abu Dhabi Art has reflected our vision of culture as a driver of dialogue, connection and creativity,” he said. “The launch of Frieze Abu Dhabi is rooted in the achievements of Abu Dhabi Art and will carry them on to the global stage, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a cultural capital.”

Simon Fox, chief executive of Frieze, said the collaboration offers new opportunities to showcase artists from the region to international audiences.

“Combined with the reach of Frieze’s global platform, we can amplify the emirate’s achievements while opening new possibilities for discovery and exchange,” he said.

The partnership comes as Abu Dhabi continues to expand its cultural infrastructure on Saadiyat Island, home to Louvre Abu Dhabi and the forthcoming Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Together, these institutions form part of the emirate’s long-term plan to position culture and the creative industries at the centre of its development.

Frieze has been owned since 2016 by Endeavor Group Holdings, the US-based media and entertainment company that also owns the WME talent agency and events company IMG.

