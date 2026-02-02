President Sheikh Mohamed meets President of Azerbaijan

President Sheikh Mohamed met with Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, to discuss ways to expand co-operation between the two countries.

The meeting was held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi during Mr Aliyev’s working visit to the UAE, reported state news agency Wam on Monday.

The two discussed the recent announcement of the 2026 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, which honoured the historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, hailing it as “a global model for reconciliation and a landmark step towards conflict resolution”.

The global prize – which was established after the late Pope Francis's landmark visit to the UAE in 2019 – recognised the signing of a deal last year aimed at ending decades of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, neighbouring countries in the South Caucasus.

Sheikh Mohamed offered his congratulations to Mr Aliyev, describing the award as a “tribute to the wisdom of both nations in reaching an agreement that paves the way for peace, co-operation, and stability between them and across the Caucasus region, for the benefit of all its peoples”.

Mr Aliyev praised the goodwill and efforts shown by Sheikh Mohamed and the UAE's diplomatic role in advancing peace, stability, and security both regionally and globally.