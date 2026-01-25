Dubai expands neighbourhood development plan to help build community spirit

Dubai on Sunday set out plans to expand a major neighbourhood drive which seeks to harness Emirati traditions to help strengthen community connections.

The Hewi Dubai initiative – which has already been introduced in the Nad Al Sheba 4 district – aims to create a new generation of dedicated spaces that encourage outdoor activity, support local families and their businesses, and bring citizens and residents of all ages together in welcoming environments.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, was on hand as the new phase of the scheme was launched by Dubai Municipality in partnership with the General Construction Company and real estate developer Binghatti.

The latest stage of the strategy will see new Hewi community spaces developed in Al Barsha and Muhaisnah.

Celebrating national heritage

“Hewi” is an Emirati term that refers to an outdoor home space where family and neighbours gather within the traditional “fareej”, meaning neighbourhood.

Sheikh Hamdan, speaking after inaugurating Hewi Nad Al Sheba this week, highlighted the importance of championing deep-rooted communal values in a rapidly evolving world.

Sheikh Hamdan tours the Nad Al Sheba Hewi shared community area. Photo: Dubai Media office / X

“We launched the Hewi Dubai initiative to preserve the legacy of the traditional Emirati fareej that our parents and grandparents grew up in – an environment that played a defining role in shaping their values and strengthening social cohesion,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“Through Hewi Dubai, we seek to connect the past with the present and the future, so that our children can experience the sense of belonging and togetherness that has long defined Emirati society.

“The quality of life of Dubai’s residents will remain among our top priorities and the North Star that guides our initiatives. Through Hewi Dubai, we aim to provide open community spaces that welcome senior citizens in calm and comfortable settings, while offering children a safe recreational environment that helps shape their social and cultural awareness.”

Next step in strategy

Marwan bin Ghalita, director general of Dubai Municipality, said the extension of the scheme would bolster efforts to redefine community living.

“The new partnership with Binghatti and the General Construction Company builds on the success of the first phase of Hewi Dubai in Nad Al Sheba 4, which reintroduced the concept of the hewi as a contemporary community space rooted in Emirati identity,” Mr bin Ghalita said.

“Our objective is to deliver a qualitative shift in the design of neighbourhood courtyards and facilities for citizens, transforming them into inclusive environments that strengthen social interaction, connectivity and cohesion, while enhancing quality of life through thoughtful urban and architectural planning aligned with global standards and local culture.”

Binghatti chairman Mohammed Binghatti welcomed the opportunity to support the programme, which he said reflects “Dubai's vision for vibrant community spaces”.

“These destinations go beyond urban design to foster social cohesion, reinforce local identity, and create environments that support healthy, connected, and sustainable lifestyles,” he said.

The Hewi Dubai initiative is one of Dubai Municipality’s strategic projects developed in collaboration with the Dubai Future Foundation.

Key architectural elements include the Dajja, a semi-open space located near mosques designed for quiet gathering and reflection, and the Saha, a flexible indoor and outdoor area that supports meetings, celebrations and community events while providing space for children to play and express themselves.