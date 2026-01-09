Early finish for thousands of pupils in the UAE as new Friday school timetable begins

Hundreds of thousands of pupils are to start the weekend early today, as schools across the country switch to a new Friday timetable.

Public and private schools are shifting their schedules after the timing of Friday prayers in the UAE was changed from 1.15pm to 12.45pm from Friday, January 2.

The school day will conclude by 11.30am on Fridays to allow parents to pick up their children and attend Friday prayers at mosques. Here are the new school hours in public and private schools in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Dubai private schools

Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority has confirmed that Friday lessons will end at 11.30am, rather than 12pm, from Friday, January 9, at schools and early childhood centres.

“This adjustment prioritises students’ well-being while ensuring continued adherence to curriculum requirements,” the authority said on X. “Schools are granted flexibility to implement staggered or phased dismissal arrangements to meet logistical, operational and academic needs on Fridays, while minimising any impact on teaching and learning.”

For pupils in Grade 6 and above, schools may look to offer online learning on Fridays, subject to parental consultation and KHDA approval.

Abu Dhabi private schools

Abu Dhabi's Department of Education and Knowledge has shared guidance with schools to accommodate the new prayer time.

Schools have been granted flexibility to determine their own start times, but the following rules must be followed:

• Pupils must be dismissed from classes no later than 11.30am

• A half-day is strongly advised for staff, with their working day to end by midday

• Regardless of schedule, all staff must have the opportunity to attend Friday prayers

Public schools

Lessons in kindergarten will run from 8am until 11.30am from January 9, the Ministry of Education said. Pupils in cycle 1 at government schools, which covers grades 1 to 4, will be taught under staggered schedules – the first from 7.10am to 10.30am and the second from 8am to 11.30am.

In cycles 2 and 3, spanning grades 6 to 12, boys will be taught from 7.10am until 10.30am, with girls to be at school from 8am until 11.30am.