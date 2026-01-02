Worshippers gather at UAE mosques early as new Friday prayer time comes into effect

Worshippers arrived early at mosques across the UAE to take part in the first Friday prayers held under the new start time of 12.45pm.

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat last month announced the decision to move the traditional prayers forward from 1.15pm to coincide with 2026 being the UAE's Year of the Family.

The decision to change the schedule was made in an effort to allow worshippers to devote more of their energy to their families. Schools and kindergartens across the Emirates are to finish earlier from Friday, January 9, in line with the strategy.

The ruling was welcomed by Muslims gathered at Al Garhoud Mosque in Dubai for the first Friday prayers of the new year.

New start time welcomed

Mohammed Mtwali says the earlier start will give him more time with his family. Antonie Robertson / The National

For Egyptian citizen Mohammed Mtwali, 32, who has worked at a private sector company close to the mosque for eight years, the earlier prayer time will support his work-life balance. “Changing the Friday prayer time is good for me as it’s now in the middle of the day, which will give me more time to finish my work and then go back to my family,” he said.

“My job is flexible, as they give me an hour or an hour and a half for Friday prayer. I have to come a bit early to the mosque to book a spot to perform the prayer. This is the Year of Family in the UAE. Changing the prayer timing will give me more time to spend with my family."

Pakistani citizen Asmatullah Haider, 33, who works in Emirates Aviation College, said he attended the mosque for many years because it is within walking distance of his work. “The company gives me around one hour for Friday prayer. Changing the time is better as I will have more time to finish my work,” Mr Haider said.

Adapting to change

Mukhtar Abdulaziz, a Moroccan accountant, said the earlier prayer time could pose challenges for parents when schools return from the winter break. “There might be pressure on parents, especially if they want to have the time to pray on a Friday," Mr Abdulaziz said.

He has one child in school in Al Qusais and said he had to leave his office to pick him up at about 11.30am so he can drop him off at home, before attending prayers.

"Getting to and from school with the current heavy traffic in Dubai is a challenge. Today, there are no schools so I can come comfortably to Al Garhoud Mosque, close to my office," he added. "Next Friday I have to drop my son at home and drive back to the mosque to finish the prayers and continue my job in the office. With Dubai traffic it might be a bit difficult."

Muslims usually go for dhuhr prayer at about 12.23pm and wait for the Friday speech and prayer at 12.45pm.

Rashid Ali supports the new prayer time. Antonie Robertson / The National

Rashid Ali, who has lived in Dubai for 18 years, owns a laundry business close to the mosque and goes there to pray each week. He said the earlier prayer time would allow him to close the shop temporarily to attend prayers with his employees, then open back up earlier than usual.

Prayer times were moved to a standardised 1.15pm in 2022 as part of the UAE's switch to a four-and-a-half day week. Sharjah did not change its Friday prayer times due to it adopting a four-day week, with Friday part of a longer weekend.

