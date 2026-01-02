UAE revises public school hours on Fridays as earlier prayer times begin

Pupils at public schools across the UAE are to finish early on Fridays from next week, as they adapt to a change to prayer times.

Lessons in kindergarten will run from 8am until 11.30am from January 9, the Ministry of Education said. Pupils in cycle 1 at government schools, which covers grades 1 to 4, will be taught under staggered schedules – the first from 7.10am to 10.30am and the second from 8am to 11.30am.

In cycles 2 and 3, spanning grades 6 to 12, boys will be taught from 7.10am until 10.30am, with girls at school from 8am until 11.30am.

The revised hours aim to allow parents to pick up their children from school and attend Friday prayers, which have been moved forward to 12.45pm from 1.15pm.

Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority said previously that Friday lessons would end at 11.30am rather than 12pm from Friday, January 9.

“This adjustment prioritises students’ well-being while ensuring continued adherence to curriculum requirements,” the authority said on X. “Schools are granted flexibility to implement staggered or phased dismissal arrangements to meet logistical, operational and academic needs on Fridays, while minimising any impact on teaching and learning.”

For pupils in Grade 6 and above, schools may look to offer online learning on Fridays, subject to parental consultation and KHDA approval.

