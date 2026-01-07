Body of Dubai golfer killed in Swiss resort bar fire repatriated to Italy as questions mount over tragedy

The body of a Dubai-based golfer who was among 40 killed in a New Year's Day fire at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Motana has been repatriated to his native Italy.

Emanuele Galeppini, who was originally from Genoa and studied at Swiss International Scientific School Dubai, was with friends at Le Constellation bar when the blaze broke out in the early hours of January 1.

His age has not been officially disclosed but he was understood to be 16.

Crans-Montana mayor Nicolas Feraud has issued an apology to the families of those killed and the 116 injured after revealing that the bar had not undergone safety checks for five years, adding that it should have been inspected annually.

He said sparklers – believed to have been the cause of the fatal fire after being raised close to the bar's ceiling – would be banned in local venues.

Authorities are investigating the two people who ran the bar on suspicion of crimes including homicide by negligence.

An Italian Air Force plane lands in Milan carrying the coffins of five Italian youths who died in the Swiss bar fire. Photo: EPA

Police said on Sunday that the circumstances of the tragedy did not currently merit the couple being placed under arrest.

A ceremony will be held in the Swiss resort on Friday to honour those who lost their lives.

French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the ceremony to pay tribute to the victims, which include nine French citizens.

UAE golfing talent

News of Emmanuel Galeppini's death was originally reported by the Italian Golf Federation, with tributes coming in from the wider sporting community – including Ryder Cup hero, and UAE resident, Tommy Fleetwood.

Emanuele Galeppini. Photo: Facebook

“The Italian Golf Federation mourns the passing of Emanuele Galeppini, a young athlete who carried passion and authentic values with him,” the IGF said in a statement.

“At this time of great sorrow, our thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him. Emanuele, you will forever remain in our hearts.”

The teenager was a regular fixture at amateur tournaments across the UAE, securing victories at the Omega Dubai Creek Amateur Open in April and in the U16 Faldo Junior Tour event in Al Ain in the same year.

