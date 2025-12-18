UAE humanitarian ship sets sail with 10 million meals for Gaza

A vast Emirati aid ship carrying 10 million meals for Gaza, collected under a community drive in the UAE, on Thursday set sail from Abu Dhabi.

The Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship – named in honour of the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai – is carrying 7,300 tonnes of supplies for the enclave.

It left Khalifa Port for Al Arish in Egypt, where it is expected to dock within two weeks.

The essential goods will be stored in a UAE-run warehouse in Al Arish before being loaded on to lorries to cross the border into Gaza.

“The ship was loaded with 7,300 tonnes of aid, divided into 65 per cent of relief aid, 27 per cent of winter clothes and shelter tents, and 8 per cent of food supplements for women and children,” said Mohammed Al Shareef, spokesman for the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 3 campaign, launched in support of Gaza after the outbreak of war in October 2023.

A spokesman for Operation Gallant Knight. Antonie Robertson / The National

“The aid was contributed by humanitarian and charity organisations in the UAE, besides the 10 million meals by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives for the needy people in the strip.”

Thousands of Emiratis and residents gathered at Expo City Dubai this month to pack the 10 million meals for the people of Gaza, who continue to grapple with a humanitarian crisis exacerbated by harsh winter weather.

Each food basket contains items such chicken soup, rice, oil, salt, flour, corned beef and tomato paste.

Abeer Al Ramhi, Palestine's ambassador to the UAE, hailed the country's contribution to provide a crucial lifeline to the people of Gaza.

“This humanitarian initiative represents a historic continuous support from the UAE to our Palestinian people,” she said.

“The ship also carries a humanitarian message to support Gazans. We witnessed a great event when thousands of volunteers from the UAE community gathered to pack the 10 million meals within hours in Dubai.”

The UAE's campaign for Gaza – launched under the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed – has been conducted in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent and other charitable groups across the country.

In November, the UAE was identified as one of the world's leading aid donors by the UN, contributing $2.6 billion to support international relief efforts with more than 103,000 tonnes of aid.

In July, the UAE announced the launch of a project to supply desalinated water to the southern Gaza Strip through a new pipeline.

Under the project, water will be delivered from the Egyptian border. The 47.6km pipe will link a desalination plant built by the Emirates on the Egyptian side of the frontier to displaced Palestinians between Khan Younis and Rafah.

It aims to serve 600,000 affected Gaza residents, providing 15 litres of desalinated water per person each day.

The UAE’s 200-bed field hospital in Gaza has provided medical care for more than 54,000 patients.