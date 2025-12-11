Major study into genetic blueprint of UAE's ghaf trees to help conservation

A major study into the genetic blueprint and evolution of ghaf populations across the UAE is set to bolster conservation of the national tree.

Data gleaned from the first UAE-wide ghaf tree population genomics study could help seed banking, habitat rehabilitation and planting initiatives, a spokesperson for the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi told The National on Wednesday. It could allow experts to pick the most suitable trees for different locations, for example.

The ghaf, a revered tree that is protected in the UAE under federal law, thrives in desert environments due to its heat tolerance and deep roots that can tap the underground water table.

It also prevents soil erosion, supports diversity and can help tackle climate change by absorbing carbon and curbing desertification.

A study in 2024 looked at the genetic map of the ghaf tree but the new research examines the genetic variations in tree populations across the UAE.

“Understanding the genetic differences within the ghaf tree population is essential,” the Environment Agency spokesperson told The National.

“This knowledge allows us to identify the most crucial and significant variations, which in turn guides our conservation efforts, such as seed banking and habitat rehabilitation.”

Ghaf trees can protect against soil erosion. Photo: Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi

The study into the desert tree species (Prosopis cineraria) was completed at the end of November by the plant genetic resources centre at the agency and the UAE-based International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture. Samples were collected across the UAE, including from coastal plains, valleys, sand dunes and mountain slopes.

Researchers uncovered four genetically distinct groups. Analysis of samples from the foothills of the Hajar Mountains and the Jebel Hafeet National Park in Abu Dhabi found a genetically original population that may represent an evolutionarily unique lineage.

The ghaf, which can live up to 120 years, was named the national tree in 2008 because of its cultural and traditional significance.

Aside from giving shade in a hot climate, the tree provided food for animals and was known for its medicinal properties.

However, it faces threats from overgrazing and urbanisation that can lead to habitat loss.

“The ghaf tree is extremely crucial due to its role as a key desert species that supports various ecosystems,” the Environment Agency spokesperson said. “It also holds significant social and historical importance in the UAE.”

The two-year study involved a team of seven experts including field botanists, ecologists, biotechnologists and bioinformaticians. An interactive genomic map was developed showing the genetic variations.

It is hoped these tools will help shape long-term conservation of the tree, along with having uses in gene migration and restoring lands hit by desertification or rising salinity.

Dr Tarifa Alzaabi, director general of the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture, said the study aims to equip policymakers and conservationists with the knowledge to ensure the ghaf's preservation for generations to come.

“More than a scientific milestone, this research sets a precedent for how genomic tools can inform conservation strategies in arid and saline environments and strengthen long-term climate resilience,” she said.

The ghaf tree is a source of food for animals and was used for its medicinal properties. Photo: Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi

The ghaf study has been followed by another major genome sequencing project. It was announced on Tuesday that the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi has teamed with technology-enabled healthcare company M42 to decode the genetic make-up of an additional 12 plant species commonly found in the UAE. The project aims to understand how they adapt to extreme environments, such as deserts, arid mountain areas and the coasts.

The species are the qafas, sarh, qurm, samr, salam, arfaj, shua, Ochradenus arabicus, ghadaf and the three species of seagrasses Halophila stipulacea, Halophila ovalis and Halodule uninervis.

“We are pleased to continue our pioneering partnership with M42 on this groundbreaking project to ensure such valuable species survive for future generations,” said Ahmed Al Hashmi, executive director of the terrestrial and marine biodiversity sector at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

“This project will help us preserve our legacy by documenting and understanding the genome of all native plants. The results will be an extensive genetic library useful for research, preservation and innovation.”

Ahmed Al Mehiri, general manager of environmental sciences at M42’s integrated health solutions platform, said the project was a milestone.

“By uncovering unique genetic traits that enable these resilient plants to thrive in extreme environments, we can develop effective conservation strategies and apply these insights in critical industries,” he said.