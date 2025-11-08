Inside Dubai's new $100m school leading UAE's super premium education vision

A landmark Dubai school backed by $100m in investment has set out its ambitious mission to develop the "classroom of tomorrow", after opening its doors.

The Gems School of Research and Innovation - the UAE's most expensive with fees ranging from Dh116,000 ($31,500) for pupils in Foundation Stage One, to Dh206,000 ($56,000) in Year 12 - is at the forefront of the UAE's super premium education strategy.

The school, which opened for the new academic year in September, was officially inaugurated this week by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee.

The high-tech institution aims to champion artificial intelligence, innovation and sustainability to prepare learners for an evolving global landscape.

“Education remains the cornerstone of our nation’s future, and initiatives such as the Gems School of Research and Innovation play a vital role in preparing the next generation to lead progress with creativity, purpose, and a strong sense of responsibility,” said Sheikh Mansoor.

Sunny Varkey, chairman and founder of Gems Education, spoke of the school's key role in shaping future generations.

“The Gems School of Research and Innovation embodies our belief that the classroom of tomorrow is one where every child is empowered to explore, create and lead," he said.

"SRI represents the very best of our mission to deliver world-class education that prepares students to shape the future."

Top of the class

Spanning more than 47,000 square metres, it features a three-storey Research Hub, which includes robotics labs, extended reality studios, and digital lounges to serve pupils from early years to secondary school.

Each teacher at the school is provided with AI-enabled devices and software, to be used as cutting-edge tools to advance education.

The campus has integrated humanoid and quadruped robotics in learning spaces and is home to an E-sports and game design academy, an F1 and karting engineering lab and a food technology lab equipped with hydroponics and 3D food printing capabilities.

Driving sustainability

The school generates 30 per cent of its power from solar energy and uses smart systems to optimise lighting, ventilation, and energy use.

Rainwater harvesting, low-flow fixtures, and hydroponic gardens further promote sustainability.

The school’s sports amenities include an Olympic-size swimming pool, Fifa-certified football pitch, 400m athletics track and custom-built fencing arena.

It also houses the region’s first all-Steinway Premier Music Academy, offering concert-level instruments and recording studios.

Elite schools to cater to ultra wealthy

Gems Education, one of the world’s biggest private school operators, also has plans to launch a school for the super-affluent in Abu Dhabi.

The “significant reallocation of high-income families” into the Arab world’s second-largest economy, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, has been a “very prevalent trend”, which supports the case for another educational institution for this fast-growing segment of the population, Dino Varkey, chief executive of Gems Education, told The National at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh last month.

The UK's renowned Harrow School is to launch in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year.

Harrow International School Dubai will be constructed on a 50,000 square metre plot of land on Hessa Street and will eventually serve up to 2,000 pupils.

It was announced in February that the Abu Dhabi branch would open in the middle of next year, with enrolment beginning in October.

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

​​​​​​​Najlaa Khoury, Archipelago Books

Results 4pm: Al Bastakiya Listed US$300,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Emblem Storm, Oisin Murphy (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 4.35pm: Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Wafy, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Nad Al Sheba Turf Group 3 $350,000 (Turf) 1,200m; Winner: Wildman Jack, Fernando Jara, Doug O’Neill. 5.45pm: Burj Nahaar Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 6.20pm: Jebel Hatta Group 1 $400,000 (T) 1,800m; Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 $600,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Matterhorn, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 7.30pm: Dubai City Of Gold Group 2 $350,000 (T) 2,410m; Winner: Loxley, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby.

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

The details Colette Director: Wash Westmoreland Starring: Keira Knightley, Dominic West Our take: 3/5

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

List of alleged parties May 15 2020: Boris Johnson is said to have attended a Downing Street pizza party

27 Nov 2020: PM gives speech at leaving do for his staff

Dec 10 2020: Staff party held by then-education secretary Gavin Williamson

Dec 13 2020: Mr Johnson and his then-fiancee Carrie Symonds throw a flat party

Dec 14 2020: Shaun Bailey holds staff party at Conservative Party headquarters

Dec 15 2020: PM takes part in a staff quiz

Dec 18 2020: Downing Street Christmas party

Key findings of Jenkins report Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"

Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.

Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."

3%20Body%20Problem %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreators%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Benioff%2C%20D%20B%20Weiss%2C%20Alexander%20Woo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBenedict%20Wong%2C%20Jess%20Hong%2C%20Jovan%20Adepo%2C%20Eiza%20Gonzalez%2C%20John%20Bradley%2C%20Alex%20Sharp%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Brief scoreline: Manchester United 2 Rashford 28', Martial 72' Watford 1 Doucoure 90'

Results Women finals: 48kg - Urantsetseg Munkhbat (MGL) bt Distria Krasniqi (KOS); 52kg - Odette Guiffrida (ITA) bt Majlinda Kelmendi (KOS); 57kg - Nora Gjakova (KOS) bt Anastasiia Konkina (Rus) Men’s finals: 60kg - Amiran Papinashvili (GEO) bt Francisco Garrigos (ESP); 66kg - Vazha Margvelashvili (Geo) bt Yerlan Serikzhanov (KAZ)

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

Groom and Two Brides Director: Elie Samaan Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla Rating: 3/5

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5