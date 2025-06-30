UAE school group unveils global expansion plan

Gems Education, one of the biggest educators in the UAE, has announced a new programme to export its expertise across eight international markets.

The brand behind what has been called the UAE’s most expensive school has unveiled its new division, Gems School Management (GSM), offering a "school in a box" solution tailored for K-12 institutions. The programme aims to provide a full service package that includes curriculum development, facilities planning, technology integration, staffing, training, safeguarding and operational systems.

The framework supports multiple curricular options, including British, American, IB, Indian and national systems. Teacher-development plans, digital infrastructure, marketing strategies, and timetable templates, will also be included.

This could enable the opening of new Gems-supported schools anywhere in the world within 12 months. After launch, GSM will continue to offer support in procurement and leveraging economies of scale.

Exporting expertise

"Our partners often have the vision, the site, and the capital," managing director of Gems School Management, Robert Tarn, said. "What they need is deep educational expertise. That’s where GSM comes in. We’ve done the thinking, built the model, and can be ready to open a high-impact school – with the right team, systems and students – in as little as 12 months.”

GSM is catering to governments, investors, developers, school groups and communities, positioning itself as an alternative to conventional school development.

“Every child deserves access to world-class education, no matter where they are," said Sunny Varkey, chairman and founder of Gems Education. "GSM is how we share our legacy, our expertise, and our belief in education’s power to change lives with partners who share our vision. Together, we will build schools that shape not only futures, but nations.”

The UAE group was founded in the 1960s by the grandparents of group chief executive Dino Varkey. "My grandparents arrived in Dubai in 1959," Mr Varkey recalled. "Just nine years later, in 1968, they opened our very first school in Dubai, laying the foundation."

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMascotte%20Health%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMiami%2C%20US%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bora%20Hamamcioglu%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOnline%20veterinary%20service%20provider%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241.2%20million%20raised%20in%20seed%20funding%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What%20is%20Dungeons%20%26%20Dragons%3F%20 %3Cp%3EDungeons%20%26amp%3B%20Dragons%20began%20as%20an%20interactive%20game%20which%20would%20be%20set%20up%20on%20a%20table%20in%201974.%20One%20player%20takes%20on%20the%20role%20of%20dungeon%20master%2C%20who%20directs%20the%20game%2C%20while%20the%20other%20players%20each%20portray%20a%20character%2C%20determining%20its%20species%2C%20occupation%20and%20moral%20and%20ethical%20outlook.%20They%20can%20choose%20the%20character%E2%80%99s%20abilities%2C%20such%20as%20strength%2C%20constitution%2C%20dexterity%2C%20intelligence%2C%20wisdom%20and%20charisma.%20In%20layman%E2%80%99s%20terms%2C%20the%20winner%20is%20the%20one%20who%20amasses%20the%20highest%20score.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Going grey? A stylist's advice If you’re going to go grey, a great style, well-cared for hair (in a sleek, classy style, like a bob), and a young spirit and attitude go a long way, says Maria Dowling, founder of the Maria Dowling Salon in Dubai.

It’s easier to go grey from a lighter colour, so you may want to do that first. And this is the time to try a shorter style, she advises. Then a stylist can introduce highlights, start lightening up the roots, and let it fade out. Once it’s entirely grey, a purple shampoo will prevent yellowing.

“Get professional help – there’s no other way to go around it,” she says. “And don’t just let it grow out because that looks really bad. Put effort into it: properly condition, straighten, get regular trims, make sure it’s glossy.”

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

MATCH INFO Everton 2 Southampton 1

Everton: Walcott (15'), Richarlison (31' )

Southampton: Ings (54') Man of the match: Theo Walcott (Everton)

RIDE%20ON %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Larry%20Yang%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Jackie%20Chan%2C%20Liu%20Haocun%2C%20Kevin%20Guo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The rules on fostering in the UAE A foster couple or family must: be Muslim, Emirati and be residing in the UAE

not be younger than 25 years old

not have been convicted of offences or crimes involving moral turpitude

be free of infectious diseases or psychological and mental disorders

have the ability to support its members and the foster child financially

undertake to treat and raise the child in a proper manner and take care of his or her health and well-being

A single, divorced or widowed Muslim Emirati female, residing in the UAE may apply to foster a child if she is at least 30 years old and able to support the child financially

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETuhoon%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EYear%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFares%20Ghandour%2C%20Dr%20Naif%20Almutawa%2C%20Aymane%20Sennoussi%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Ehealth%20care%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESize%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E15%20employees%2C%20%24250%2C000%20in%20revenue%0D%3Cbr%3EI%3Cstrong%3Envestment%20stage%3A%20s%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWamda%20Capital%2C%20Nuwa%20Capital%2C%20angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Takestep%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20March%202018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mohamed%20Khashaba%2C%20Mohamed%20Abdallah%2C%20Mohamed%20Adel%20Wafiq%20and%20Ayman%20Taha%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cairo%2C%20Egypt%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20health%20technology%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EEmployees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2011%20full%20time%20and%2022%20part%20time%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20pre-Series%20A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How much sugar is in chocolate Easter eggs? The 169g Crunchie egg has 15.9g of sugar per 25g serving, working out at around 107g of sugar per egg

The 190g Maltesers Teasers egg contains 58g of sugar per 100g for the egg and 19.6g of sugar in each of the two Teasers bars that come with it

The 188g Smarties egg has 113g of sugar per egg and 22.8g in the tube of Smarties it contains

The Milky Bar white chocolate Egg Hunt Pack contains eight eggs at 7.7g of sugar per egg

The Cadbury Creme Egg contains 26g of sugar per 40g egg

Schedule: Pakistan v Sri Lanka:

28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi

6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai

13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai

16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi

20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah

23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah

26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi

27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi

29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Last 10 winners of African Footballer of the Year 2006: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2007: Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla and Mali)

2008: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal and Togo)

2009: Didier Drogba (Chelsea and Ivory Coast)

2010: Samuel Eto’o (Inter Milan and Cameroon)

2011: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2012: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2013: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2014: Yaya Toure (Manchester City and Ivory Coast)

2015: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund and Gabon)

2016: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City and Algeria)

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.