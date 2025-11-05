UAE weather: Dust alert in place as hazy conditions sweep country

A UAE weather warning has been issued over dusty conditions expected to persist until Wednesday evening.

The National Centre of Meteorology said a yellow alert – urging people to be “on the look out” over adverse weather – was in place until 9pm.

The notice covers much of the country and comes after early morning commuters faced hazy conditions.

The NCM said high winds would kick up dust, particularly in eastern and northern areas, leading to reduced visibility.

Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to be vigilant over the dusty weather in a message shared on social media.

The force also cautioned drivers against taking pictures of the prevailing weather while behind the wheel.

The unsettled weather comes as the Emirates transitions from autumn to winter, bringing about a drop in temperatures.

In the UAE, the winter typically begins in December and continues until mid-March. Temperatures then rise steadily from the spring in March and can be expected to exceed 40°C regularly throughout the summer months, from June until the end of September.

