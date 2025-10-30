Emirati ship carrying 7,200 tonnes of Gaza aid arrives in Egypt

An Emirati aid ship carrying 7,200 tonnes of essential supplies for Palestinians on Thursday docked at Egypt's Al Arish Port, ahead of its transfer to the Gaza Strip.

The vessel – called the UAE Humanitarian Ship – set sail from the Emirates on October 17, laden with 4,680 tonnes of food, 2,160 tonnes of shelter materials, tents and clothing as well as 360 tonnes of medical goods and four water tanks.

The relief effort aims to mitigate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as a fragile truce between Israel and Hamas hangs in the balance.

The latest aid operation was co-ordinated with the support of number of UAE charitable organisations and is part of the country's continued support for civilians in the enclave.

The UAE on Wednesday evacuated 57 Palestinian patients from the Gaza Strip to receive crucial medical care in the Emirates.

The evacuation of patients and family members was conducted via Ramon Airport in Israel and the Karam Abu Salem crossing.

It was the 29th such humanitarian mission since the start of the war in Gaza, under which 2,961 sick and wounded Palestinians and companions have been flown to safety.

The assistance is in line with President Sheikh Mohamed’s directive for treatment to be provided at UAE hospitals to 1,000 wounded Palestinian children and a further 1,000 cancer patients in a show of solidarity with Gaza.

At least 68,643 Palestinians killed and 170,655 wounded since Gaza war began on October 7, 2023. The Israeli military began its offensive after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and abducting about 240.

