Indian nurses save passenger's life while flying to Abu Dhabi to start new jobs

Two Indian nurses embarking on medical careers in the UAE were called into life-saving action before even starting their new jobs − after coming to the aid of a stricken passenger on their early-morning flight to the country.

Abhijith Jees, 26, from Wayanad, and Ajeesh Nelson, 29, from Chengannur, both in Kerala, southern India, were travelling on an Air Arabia flight from Kochi to Abu Dhabi on October 13 when the mid-air emergency occurred.

Mr Jees, who, like his fellow nurse, was on his first international flight, was already on high alert after hearing a faint sound from a nearby seat.

“It was like someone gasping,” he said. “When I looked, I saw a man unresponsive. I checked his pulse, but there was none. I knew he was in cardiac arrest.”

The passenger, a 34-year-old man from Thrissur, also in Kerala, had suffered a cardiac arrest and Mr Jees immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation, while also raising the alarm with the crew. Within moments, Mr Nelson joined him to assist.

Ajeesh Nelson, right, said 'there was no panic ... we just focused on what had to be done', when he and Abhijith Jees, left, rushed to the aid of a fellow passenger. Photo: Response Plus Medical

“There was no panic,” said Mr Nelson. “We just focused on what had to be done. Abhijith started compressions, and I supported him. It was about acting fast and doing our best.”

The two worked in perfect co-ordination, performing two rounds of CPR until the passenger regained a pulse and began breathing again.

“When I saw him move, I felt a deep sense of relief,” Mr Jees said. “It reminded me that we carry our responsibility wherever we go.”

A doctor on the flight, Arif Abdul Khadir, also stepped in to assist.

Together, they stabilised the passenger, started IV fluids, and monitored his condition until the plane landed safely in Abu Dhabi.

“When we saw him respond, it felt like a blessing,” said Mr Nelson. “It was our first journey abroad, and to be able to save a life before even starting our new jobs felt like the best welcome we could have received.”

The two men, who had worked as staff nurses in India, were travelling to the UAE to begin new roles as registered nurses with Response Plus Medical, part of Response Plus Holding, the UAE’s largest emergency and on-site medical service providers.

Dr Mohamed Ali, medical director of RPM Projects, said the incident demonstrated how critical timing is in cardiac emergencies.

“In any cardiac arrest, every second counts,” said Dr Ali. “Early recognition and prompt CPR can make the difference between life and death, whether it happens mid-flight or on the ground.

“What these two nurses did reflects the very essence of medical readiness and teamwork.”

The passenger was later reported to be in stable condition after receiving treatment from the airport medical team.

His family expressed their gratitude in a heartfelt message.

“We cannot thank these nurses enough,” the family said. “They were strangers to us, yet they gave our loved one another chance at life. Their kindness and courage will always stay in our prayers.”

For the two nurses, the experience has left a lasting impression.

“We came to the UAE to start our careers,” said Mr Nelson. “Saving a life on the way made us realise what this profession truly means.”

Mr Jees said: “You never expect something like this to happen, but when it does, you just do what you are trained for. That morning in the sky will stay with us forever.

