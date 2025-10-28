Tearful father thanks heroic Sharjah resident for saving two girls from drowning at beach

A father held back tears as he thanked the Egyptian man who saved his four-year-old daughter and her nine-year-old friend from drowning in Sharjah.

Heroic Kassem Mohammed, 25, recalled the moment on Saturday when he rescued the little girls at Al Mamzar beach. That evening he had stopped at the beach after work when he heard screams from the sea. Acting quickly, he swam out twice to bring each girl back to shore and performed CPR to keep them both alive.

Mr Mohammed, who works in Sharjah and has lived in the emirate for two and a half years, told The National that soon after hearing the screams, he saw two women pointing to their daughters. He asked the women to step back, threw his wallet, keys and mobile phone on the ground, and jumped into the water.

“I swam quickly and saw one girl. I couldn’t see the second girl and decided to swim back to the shore with the first girl,” he added. “I returned back searching for the second girl until I found her and swam back.”

Brig Yousef Al Shamsi, director general of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, right, with Kassem Mohammed, centre. Photo: Sharjah Civil Defence Authority

A life-saving decision

The girls were nine-year-old Yaqeen, from Sudan, and four-year-old Kulthum bu Baker, from Mauritania. Neither girl was breathing when Mr Mohammed got them back to shore, but Yaqeen recovered after life-saving CPR on the beach. For little Kulthum, the ordeal wasn't over yet.

"Quickly ambulances and Sharjah Civil Defence arrived, transferring them to hospital,” said Mr Mohammed. “I didn’t hesitate a second to save their lives. It's part of our attitude to help people in need.”

Mohammed bu Baker, Kulthum's father, told The National that his pregnant wife took Kulthum to the beach with her Sudanese neighbours, and that he was not with them. He said the girls ran into the water while their mothers were bringing chairs from their car to sit on the beach, and that his daughter got into difficulties.

“Yaqeen tried to swim and rescue my daughter but she couldn’t and nearly drowned herself,” he said. “My daughter was in a critical condition for a couple of days but has woken up, and she left hospital on Tuesday.”

He thanked Mr Mohammed and Sharjah authorities for their quick response and saving the life of the two girls. “I thought I'd lost my girl forever. No words can describe my thanks to Kassem. He is a hero that saved my family,” Mr bu Baker said, with tears in his eyes.

“We are blessed to live in the UAE where people and government help each other. I will be forever grateful to Kassem and I plan to visit him.”

Yaqeen is visited in hospital during her recovery. Photo: Sharjah Civil Defence Authority

Civil recognition

Sharjah Civil Defence Authority honoured Mr Mohammed for his actions with a certificate of appreciation on Tuesday. Brig Yousef Al Shamsi, director general of the authority, said the humanitarian actions of people who help others are always appreciated.

“It is a heroic action. His quick response and bravery is appreciated. It shows community responsibility that we are working to spread among the public,” Brig Al Shamsi said.

The authority also took the opportunity to call upon the public to take precautionary measures in beaches and swimming areas. “We continue our efforts to raise awareness among children and families. Children should be always attended,” Brig Al Shamsi said.

The Brutalist Director: Brady Corbet Stars: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce, Joe Alwyn Rating: 3.5/5

WISH %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Chris%20Buck%2C%20Fawn%20Veerasunthorn%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ariana%20DeBose%2C%20Chris%20Pine%2C%20Alan%20Tudyk%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tamkeen's offering Option 1: 70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3

70% in year 1, 50% in year 2, 30% in year 3 Option 2: 50% across three years

50% across three years Option 3: 30% across five years

Gender pay parity on track in the UAE The UAE has a good record on gender pay parity, according to Mercer's Total Remuneration Study. "In some of the lower levels of jobs women tend to be paid more than men, primarily because men are employed in blue collar jobs and women tend to be employed in white collar jobs which pay better," said Ted Raffoul, career products leader, Mena at Mercer. "I am yet to see a company in the UAE – particularly when you are looking at a blue chip multinationals or some of the bigger local companies – that actively discriminates when it comes to gender on pay." Mr Raffoul said most gender issues are actually due to the cultural class, as the population is dominated by Asian and Arab cultures where men are generally expected to work and earn whereas women are meant to start a family. "For that reason, we see a different gender gap. There are less women in senior roles because women tend to focus less on this but that’s not due to any companies having a policy penalising women for any reasons – it’s a cultural thing," he said. As a result, Mr Raffoul said many companies in the UAE are coming up with benefit package programmes to help working mothers and the career development of women in general.

Company profile Name: Thndr Started: October 2020 Founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: FinTech Initial investment: pre-seed of $800,000 Funding stage: series A; $20 million Investors: Tiger Global, Beco Capital, Prosus Ventures, Y Combinator, Global Ventures, Abdul Latif Jameel, Endure Capital, 4DX Ventures, Plus VC, Rabacap and MSA Capital

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law