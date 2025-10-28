Thieves steal Dh195,000 from woman in Fujairah after 'faulty' tyre con

Two suspects accused of snatching Dh195,000 ($53,000) in cash from a woman's car after distracting her were caught within three hours of the theft, Fujairah Police said on Tuesday.

The woman was targeted after withdrawing the money from her bank account and putting in her car. One of the men tricked her into believing there was a fault with one of her tyres.

When she got out to look, his accomplice opened the passenger door and snatched the wad of cash from the seat, before the two men ran off.

Brig Ali Rashid Al Yamahi, director of Fujairah's police operations, said: “They used a deceitful tactic to steal Dh195,000.”

The force's command room received the call from the woman at 10.50am on October 23 and officers identified the suspects within three hours.

Fujairah Police arrested two men for stealing Dh195,000 from a bank customer. Photo: Fujairah Police

Col Saeed Al Kendi, director of the force's criminal investigation department, said the pair were wanted for similar incidents in another emirate. “We identified their location in Sharjah. They were arrested after a quick co-ordination with Sharjah Police,” Che said in a statement. They have been referred to prosecutors for legal action.

Fujairah Police warned bank customers to stay vigilant and be cautious when leaving banks carrying cash.

