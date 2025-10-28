Thieves steal Dh195,000 from woman in Fujairah after 'faulty' tyre con

Two suspects accused of snatching Dh195,000 ($53,000) in cash from a woman's car after distracting her were caught within three hours of the theft, Fujairah Police said on Tuesday.
The woman was targeted after withdrawing the money from her bank account and putting in her car. One of the men tricked her into believing there was a fault with one of her tyres.
When she got out to look, his accomplice opened the passenger door and snatched the wad of cash from the seat, before the two men ran off.
Brig Ali Rashid Al Yamahi, director of Fujairah's police operations, said: “They used a deceitful tactic to steal Dh195,000.”
The force's command room received the call from the woman at 10.50am on October 23 and officers identified the suspects within three hours.
Col Saeed Al Kendi, director of the force's criminal investigation department, said the pair were wanted for similar incidents in another emirate. “We identified their location in Sharjah. They were arrested after a quick co-ordination with Sharjah Police,” Che said in a statement. They have been referred to prosecutors for legal action.
Fujairah Police warned bank customers to stay vigilant and be cautious when leaving banks carrying cash.
Specs
Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric
Range: Up to 610km
Power: 905hp
Torque: 985Nm
Price: From Dh439,000
Available: Now
Specs
Engine: Duel electric motors
Power: 659hp
Torque: 1075Nm
On sale: Available for pre-order now
Price: On request
Our legal consultant
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants
Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
- Priority access to new homes from participating developers
- Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
- Flexible payment plans from developers
- Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
- DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
The specs
- Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
- Power: 640hp
- Torque: 760nm
- On sale: 2026
- Price: Not announced yet
Company%20profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fasset%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2019%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mohammad%20Raafi%20Hossain%2C%20Daniel%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%242.45%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2086%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-series%20B%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Investcorp%2C%20Liberty%20City%20Ventures%2C%20Fatima%20Gobi%20Ventures%2C%20Primal%20Capital%2C%20Wealthwell%20Ventures%2C%20FHS%20Capital%2C%20VN2%20Capital%2C%20local%20family%20offices%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The Gentlemen
Director: Guy Ritchie
Stars: Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant
Three out of five stars