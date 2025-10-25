How Emirates took flight for first time to begin 40 years of soaring success

With a roar of twin jet engines, the Airbus 300 in its unfamiliar livery cleared the runway at Dubai International Airport and climbed steadily east over the Arabian Gulf towards its destination in Pakistan.

It was just after 11.45am on Friday, October 25, 1985, and Emirates airline had begun its first flight. The relatively modest beginnings of the airline 40 years ago may be hard to believe these days. Having started with two aircraft and operating flights to Karachi and Mumbai only, the airline now flies to more than 150 destinations and has a fleet of nearly 270 planes.

The airline soared out of a sense of frustration within the UAE's aviation sector. Gulf Air, the carrier owned at the time by a partnership of Gulf powers, had cut back on services to Dubai just as the city’s economy was expanding.

In 1984, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, who was Minister of Defence at the time, spoke to Maurice Flanagan, who at the time was managing director of dnata, the travel agency and airport services company for Dubai.

Could he create a new airline in a matter of months and with starting capital of only $10 million? The mission statement was for the airline to “look good, be good, and make money". Could he deliver? The answer, as the world now knows, was a resounding yes.

Two aircraft were leased from Pakistan International Airlines. The airbus and a Boeing 737 were repainted with the Emirates logo and a tail design in the colours of the UAE flag.

Emirates picked Karachi and Mumbai as its initial destinations. Short-haul flights to the Indian subcontinent were sure to be popular – and profitable, as a result – given the demographics of Dubai.

Flight EK 600, which still operates today under the same code, left exactly on time at 11.45am, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. It carried 11 crew members, including four women, wearing the now familiar uniforms.

The passengers, who included dignitaries and senior airline staff, were issued with paper tickets and had a baggage allowance of 20kg. The price of a return ticket in economy was about Dh1,500 ($408). Shortly afterwards, the second aircraft took off for Mumbai.

Pakistan International Airlines provided the flight crew, including Capt Fazle Ghani, who died in October 2021, and co-pilot Capt Ejaz ul Haq. Both men joined the flight as part of an agreement to launch Emirates that included ground crew and engineers, as well as a deal to train pilots for Emirates.

The two-hour flight to Karachi was uneventful, with passengers greeted with flower garlands, before making the return trip later that day. The first Emirates flight to land at Dubai arrived at 5pm and Flanagan, who was on board for both legs, declared the airline had enjoyed a promising start.

Capt Ghani said the crew faced only one minor problem, with some of the pilots’ hats being too large for their heads. "They looked quite funny," he added.

“We pushed back and took off on time and this signalled a great achievement for the airline in such a short period of time,” he said as the airline marked its 30th year in 2015. “I was blessed to be with very competent professionals to lay the foundation of Emirates.”

