Tributes as pilot who captained first Emirates flight in 1985 dies

Tributes have been paid to an airline pilot who captained the first Emirates flight in October 1985.

Fazle Ghani, who died in Pakistan following a long illness, flew the carrier's inaugural service to Karachi 36 years ago alongside Captain Ejaz Ul Haq.

The pilots and about 100 personnel were seconded from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to help the emirate set up its now famous airline.

Arshad Malik, chief executive officer of PIA, announced the news of Ghani’s death at the weekend.

“Pride of Pakistan, aviation Capt Fazle Ghani, passed away after a prolonged illness," he wrote on Twitter.

Read more Emirates at 35: the flight that changed Dubai for ever

Emirates’ first aircraft – an Airbus A300 and a Boeing 737 – arrived in Dubai on October 20 on lease from Pakistan International Airlines, which provided crucial assistance to the new airline.

"On the 18th of October a group of 100 pilots, flight and aircraft engineers, maintenance staff, among others, all came to Dubai to initiate the planning stages, and we began test flights from then on to ensure everything would operate to plan," Ghani said of the inaugural EK600 flight in a previous interview.

The first flight took off at about 11.45am from Dubai.

Two other flights bound for Mumbai and Delhi took off the same day.

After helping to set up Emirates and the airline's first pilots, Ghani took the decision to return to PIA.

"I was also tasked to train UAE national pilots. They were trained in Dubai and got their commercial licenses from the Civil Aviation Authority in Pakistan."

"We had some great memories from the first flight. We pushed back and took off on time, and this signalled a great achievement for the airline in such a short period of time," he said.