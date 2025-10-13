President Sheikh Mohamed discusses ties with President of Cyprus

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday held a phone call with Nikos Christodoulides, President of Cyprus, to discuss bilateral co-operation.

They welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, underlining the importance of all parties adhering to the deal to end suffering and allow the rapid delivery of aid to the enclave’s residents.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Christodoulides also emphasised the need to build upon the agreement as a step towards achieving a lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

It comes after US President Donald Trump began a landmark one-day visit to the Middle East to mark the Gaza ceasefire deal, which went ahead smoothly with the release of Israeli hostages.

Twenty hostages were freed by Hamas in northern and southern Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, hundreds of detained Palestinians, including women and children, were preparing to be freed from Israeli prisons as part of the exchange.

Mr Trump said he had received “guarantees” from Israel and Hamas, as well as other major regional players, about the initial phase of the deal and its future stages.

THE%C2%A0SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.4-litre%20four-cylinder%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20210hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Starting%20from%20Dh89%2C900%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETelr%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202014%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E65%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20and%20payments%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enearly%20%2430%20million%20so%20far%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Vile Starring: Bdoor Mohammad, Jasem Alkharraz, Iman Tarik, Sarah Taibah Director: Majid Al Ansari Rating: 4/5