Emirati fan set for road trip from Ras Al Khaimah to Doha as UAE aims for World Cup glory

An intrepid Emirati football fan is embarking on a road trip to remember from Ras Al Khaimah to Doha in the hopes of cheering on the UAE to its first World Cup in 36 years.

Bader Mohammed, 45, will make the gruelling 800km journey on Friday by car, after securing match tickets for his country's decisive double header with Oman and Qatar on Saturday and Tuesday.

The UAE's class of 2025 know they can emulate the country's 'golden age' of footballers who graced Italia 90 if they top the three-team group of Gulf neighbours.

“These matches will qualify us to the World Cup. It’s not a normal match. If we qualify then I will be part of history and it will be a joyful moment to remember,” Mr Mohammed told The National.

He is confident the Emirati side will book their place in the showpiece tournament, being held in the US, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

“We have strong players with high quality. We will need luck to score from the chances. I have high hopes and trust the players and the coach,” he added.

“We will need the spirit and our players should be fighters to win the two matches. They should play each match as it’s the final one.”

Can UAE qualify for 2026 World Cup? 01:14

Double date with destiny

He is eager for a new generation of Emirati football lovers to be able to savour the joy of taking on the world's best.

“It was the golden age of UAE’s football history. Having a team from the Gulf in the world cup will add a special flavour to the tournament.”

Abdullah Abdulrahman will be making the trip to Doha this weekend. Photo: Abdullah Abdulrahman.

Abdullah Abdulrahman, 33, is also travelling from the Emirates to see the UAE take on Oman on Saturday.

“Our team is ready, and we all will march behind the players and the coach. We played well in friendlies and all players are playing as one team,” he said.

“Our league has improved and has become stronger, and this helped to develop our national players.

“UAE is known as a fast growing and developed country. It's nice to see the development in football and qualifying for the World Cup will be massive for us.”

Doha dreams

He is visiting Qatar for the first time with a group of friends, but only managed to secure tickets for the Oman match.

“I’m planning to stay for both matches and am looking to get a ticket for Qatar’s match.”

Faisal Al Shehhi is hoping the UAE can qualify for their first World Cup since 1990. Photo: Faisal Al Shehhi.

Faisal Al Shehhi, 42, who is traveling to Doha on Friday with a group of friends, said coach Cosmin knows the players well after spending years in Emirati clubs.

“He is an expert and good coach. Our players have quality and skills. With Cosmin we can reach the world cup,” Mr Al Shehhi told The National.

He believes the first match with Oman is the key to booking a coveted place at the World Cup 2026.

“It is our key to qualify. We respect Oman as they play as fighters and have the spirit, but winning against Oman means we put one leg in the World Cup,” he added.

Despite his young age in 1990, Mr Al Shehhi, still remembers the joyful moments when the UAE qualified for the first and so far only time.

“I remember the celebrations and people marching with UAE flags. I hope to revive these great moments and return to the World Cup after 36 years of absence.”

Mr Al Shehhi, who secured a ticket for the Oman match, hopes to stay and get a ticket for what cold be a winner-takes-all clash with Qatar

“Even if I didn’t get the ticket for the Qatar match, I will stay in Doha and watch the match outside the stadium. It will be a historic moment if we qualify.”

MANDOOB %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Ali%20Kalthami%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Mohammed%20Dokhei%2C%20Sarah%20Taibah%2C%20Hajar%20Alshammari%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Astra%20Tech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbdallah%20Abu%20Sheikh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20technology%20investment%20and%20development%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20size%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24500m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Racecard %3Cp%3E6pm%3A%20The%20Madjani%20Stakes%20%E2%80%93%20Group%202%20(PA)%20Dh97%2C500%20(Dirt)%201%2C900m%3Cbr%3E6.35pm%3A%20Graduate%20Stakes%20%E2%80%93%20Conditions%20(TB)%20Dh100%2C000%20(D)%201%2C400m%3Cbr%3E7.10pm%3A%20Longines%20Dolcevita%20Collection%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(TB)%20Dh82%2C500%20(D)%201%2C400m%3Cbr%3E7.45pm%3A%20Longines%20Legend%20Driver%20Collection%20%E2%80%93%20Maiden%20(TB)%20Dh82%2C500%20(D)%201%2C600m%3Cbr%3E8.20pm%3A%20Longines%20Master%20Collection%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh105%2C000%20(D)%201%2C200m%3Cbr%3E8.55pm%3A%20Longines%20Record%20Collection%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh87%2C500%20(D)%202%2C200m%3Cbr%3E9.30pm%3A%20Longines%20Spirit%20Collection%20%E2%80%93%20Handicap%20(TB)%20Dh87%2C500%20(D)%201%2C600m%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20myZoi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Syed%20Ali%2C%20Christian%20Buchholz%2C%20Shanawaz%20Rouf%2C%20Arsalan%20Siddiqui%2C%20Nabid%20Hassan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2037%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Initial%20undisclosed%20funding%20from%20SC%20Ventures%3B%20second%20round%20of%20funding%20totalling%20%2414%20million%20from%20a%20consortium%20of%20SBI%2C%20a%20Japanese%20VC%20firm%2C%20and%20SC%20Venture%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Liverpool v Manchester City, Sunday, 8.30pm UAE

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street The seven points are: Shakhbout bin Sultan Street Dhafeer Street Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound) Salama bint Butti Street Al Dhafra Street Rabdan Street Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)

About Housecall Date started: July 2020 Founders: Omar and Humaid Alzaabi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: HealthTech # of staff: 10 Funding to date: Self-funded

Armies of Sand By Kenneth Pollack (Oxford University Press)

