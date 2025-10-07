MBRSG graduates ready to lead innovation and embrace AI in UAE government roles

Graduates from the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government say it has prepared them for leadership roles of the future.

The National attended the graduation ceremony for 75 Emiratis, including senior executives from federal, local government and private entities, on Tuesday at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The graduates received degrees in public administration, public policy and innovation management.

Emirati Sulaiman Al Kaabi, 42, who graduated from the executive master of public administration programme said his degree taught him about public and financial policies and setting legislation.

“We had field visits and sessions with experts and leaders in different sectors. The programme taught us the philosophy of our wise leadership,” Mr Al Kaabi said.

Sulaiman Al Kaabi graduated from the executive master of public administration programme at MBRSG. Antonie Robertson/The National

Rashed Al Neyadi, 26, who works in government, studied for 18 months to earn his degree in innovation management.

“Innovation is a must in all entities across the country. It is the cornerstone to face future challenges and provide best solutions with minimum spending,” said Mr Al Neyadi.

He said the school equipped him and his fellow graduates with skills including in technology and artificial intelligence.

“There is transformation in different sectors and the programme focused on leadership, soft skills, critical analysis, innovation and creativity,” he added. “I learnt a lot about teamwork and you can’t find this in many colleges.”

Taking inspiration

Shouq Al Harbi, who also works in the government sector, graduated from the executive master of public administration programme.

“We are inspired and following the steps of our father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid [Vice President and Ruler of Dubai]. The programme prepared us to take leadership roles in the future,” Ms Al Harbi said.

“We have many pathways during the study like human resources, public policies and governance. We need this diversity to learn from each topic. The aim is to educate us to face the future challenges in our roles.”

Dr Ali Sebaa Al Marri, executive president of MBRSG, said the school prepared the graduates in line with Dubai's latest education and economic strategies.

“The education sector has many changes, and we need to cope with these changes, like the use of AI and the latest technologies. Our aim is to be part of the top five schools of government globally,” said Dr Al Marri.

Rashed Al Neyadi studied for 18 months to earn his degree in innovation management. Antonie Robertson/The National

“We are adopting the use of AI in research and academic sectors to shape the students’ skills. AI will be used to develop the curriculum.

“The school is committed to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision of investing in people and empowering them.”

AI is set to play a pivotal role in the future governance of the UAE. In June, Sheikh Mohammed, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that from January, the National Artificial Intelligence System will be an advisory member of the UAE Cabinet, the Ministerial Development Council and the boards of government firms and federal bodies.

Other initiatives include the Future Governments Research Centre, dedicated to developing innovative policies and practical solutions to strengthen government readiness in the era of digital transformation and AI.

The school will also launch the global leaders programme, which aims to highlight the UAE’s achievements in public administration on the international stage.

Further initiatives include an alumni ambassadors programme to promote the role of graduates and government leaders as global knowledge ambassadors, to foster the exchange of best practices.

The school will also establish a scholarship and grants fund to ensure financial sustainability and provide educational and research opportunities.

