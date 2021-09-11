Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRSG graduation ceremony

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, attends a graduation ceremony at the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government. Sheikh Mohammed @HHShkMohd/Twitter.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, attended the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government's (MBRSG) graduation ceremony on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohammed greeted the seventh and eighth batches of master’s graduates.

“We constantly seek to invest in our human resources in a bid to empower them and engage them in our efforts to find innovative solutions to future challenges,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“The future belongs to those who pursue science and knowledge and master the skills necessary to excel and accomplish their goals.”

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE is home to outstanding academic institutions that are capable of producing competitive scientific breakthroughs and providing governments in the UAE and the region with pragmatic, forward-thinking solutions.

“We will continue to support our scientific and academic institutes and invest in our Emirati people – our most valuable asset and our best bet for building a bright future for generations to come,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The ceremony was also attended by Lt Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

The graduating class consisted of 285 students, 180 of whom were enrolled in the executive master of public administration programme, 41 in the master of innovation management, 37 in the master of public administration, and 27 in the master in public policy.

Graduates included UAE citizens, Arab nationals and foreign expatriates.

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Indoor Cricket World Cup Dubai 2017 Venue Insportz, Dubai; Admission Free Day 1 fixtures (Saturday) Men 1.45pm, Malaysia v Australia (Court 1); Singapore v India (Court 2); UAE v New Zealand (Court 3); South Africa v Sri Lanka (Court 4) Women Noon, New Zealand v South Africa (Court 3); England v UAE (Court 4); 5.15pm, Australia v UAE (Court 3); England v New Zealand (Court 4)

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

