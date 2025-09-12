UAE summons Israeli envoy to strongly condemn Qatar attack

The UAE has summoned Israel's deputy ambassador, David Ahad Horsandy, to strongly condemn the country's attack on Qatar and remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, criticised the hostile statements by Mr Netanyahu and stressed that the attack on Doha was a flagrant breach of Qatar's sovereignty, as well as a serious assault on international law and the UN Charter, state news agency Wam reported.

The strike was an irresponsible escalation that threatens regional and international stability, Ms Al Hashimy added.

She said Qatar is an integral part of the security and stability of the Gulf and emphasised that any aggression against a GCC member state constitutes an attack on the Gulf as a whole. She added that continued hostile and provocative rhetoric pushes the region towards an extremely dangerous path.

Israel's deputy ambassador, David Ahad Horsandy, in Abu Dhabi. Photo: David Ahad Horsandy

Israeli strike sparks fury

The Israeli military launched the strike on Doha on Tuesday, in an attempt to assassinate Hamas leaders, leading to international condemnation. The militant group said its senior officials survived the attack, but five of its members were killed. A Qatari security force member also died.

Senior Hamas negotiator Khalil Al Hayya's son Haman was killed, alongside his office director Jihad Labad and bodyguards Ahmad Mamlouk, Abdallah Abdelwahd and Mumen Hassoun.

Mr Netanyahu has defied global condemnation of the attack. On Wednesday, at least 35 people were killed when Israel launched strikes on the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, hitting the Houthi Defence Ministry and other sites in the capital Sanaa.

On the same day, Mr Netanyahu warned Qatar to either expel Hamas officials from the country or “bring them to justice”. “If you don't, we will,” he added.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry condemned what it called Mr Netanyahu's “explicit threats of future violations of state sovereignty”. Doha has helped to mediate Gaza ceasefire talks, alongside Egypt and the US.

Show of support

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday met Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, in Doha. They discussed the strong ties between their countries and the Israeli aggression.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Qatar and its steadfast support for all measures taken to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the safety of its people, Wam reported.

He stressed that the attack was a breach of Qatar’s sovereignty and warned that such actions threaten regional security. Sheikh Mohamed also praised Sheikh Tamim's efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

