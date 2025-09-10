Sheikh Abdullah meets Egyptian Foreign Minister in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday received the Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in Abu Dhabi.
The two men discussed the repercussions on international peace and security following Israel’s strike on Qatari territory aimed at Hamas leaders, the state news agency Wam reported. They expressed their full solidarity with Qatar and their support for all measures taken to protect the security and safety of its citizens.
Sheikh Abdullah said that respect for state sovereignty is a fundamental pillar of international relations and that any breach of this principle constitutes a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and international law. He emphasised the importance of the international community shouldering its responsibilities to halt Israel's reckless and barbaric attacks.
The two sides also discussed ways to enhance efforts to achieve comprehensive peace in the region, based on the two-state solution.
Day of diplomacy in the Arab world
It came on the same day President Sheikh Mohamed met Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, in Doha, where they discussed the strong ties between the two countries.
During his meeting with Sheikh Tamim, Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s resolute solidarity with Qatar and its steadfast support for all measures taken to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the safety of its people, Wam reported.
He stressed that the attack was a breach of Qatar’s sovereignty and of all international laws and norms, warning that such actions threaten the region’s security, stability and prospects for peace. Sheikh Mohamed also praised Sheikh Tamim's efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.
After leaving Doha, Sheikh Mohamed visited Bahrain, where he was met by King Hamad at Sakhir Airbase. Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad condemned Israel's aggression in Qatari territory, noting that it was a flagrant violation of its sovereignty, a breach of international law and a threat to regional security.
Sheikh Abdullah’s meeting with Mr Abdelatty came as Egypt seeks guarantees from Washington that Israel will not attack exiled Hamas leaders again.
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
