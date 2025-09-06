Would minimum wage help UAE's lowest-paid workers – or just stoke inflation?

The UAE and other Gulf nations attract workers from around the world by often offering better opportunities than those available in expatriates’ home countries.

The vast expat workforce includes lower-skilled staff, whose contribution in sectors such as construction, hospitality and retail have been central to the region’s economic growth.

In Qatar, these employees received extra protection in 2021 when the country became the first Gulf Co-operation Council member to introduce a minimum wage that applies to all nationalities. Could the UAE follow suit?

Frederic Schneider, an economist and senior fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, suggested the move could help the Emirates remain attractive to foreign workers.

“There seems to be a massive oversupply of labour in the UAE,” said Dr Schneider, who is also a former lecturer at the University of Birmingham Dubai.

“I see a lot of informal talk about difficulties to find a job. A growing population means a growing workforce and growing competition, which drives the price of labour down.”

In this context, he said that the UAE authorities would want the country to remain an attractive destination for foreign labour, so “we could see a minimum wage for everybody”.

Money exchange statistics suggest that low-paid foreign workers send most of their pay to relatives in their home countries. Victor Besa / The National

Remittance v quality of life

A fundamental argument for a minimum wage is that it would increase the quality of life of the lowest-paid workers.

However, this outcome is not guaranteed, suggested Brett Preston, chief human resources officer at Ghobash Group, which has interests in sectors including health care, education and property.

“Remittance statistics from money exchanges may suggest that most low-paid employees send most or all their payments back to their home country to family,” he said.

As a result, the employee’s quality of life may remain “unchanged” by an increase in salary. However, a rise could mean they can send more money to their families – a major reason why many foreign workers are in the UAE.

Racha Makarem, a Lebanese UAE resident and business founder, said that a minimum wage would be an important development.

“Securing a minimum wage that is fair would help with reducing staff turnover and it creates a greater sense of belonging to the team,” she said.

Ms Makarem and her business partner, Liliane Nakad, founded a translation and events company, Four Pillar Communications, and Abu Dhabi confectionery and chocolate manufacturer Sense Seven Delicacies.

“I feel [a minimum wage] would be fair. People who work in a factory, usually they work for 10 to 12 hours a day.

“They’re standing on their feet. It’s gruelling manual work. They need to feel that they are being treated fairly.”

Ms Makarem said she and her business partner typically pay their employees well above the “market minimum”, and this motivates staff “to do a better job”.

Mr Preston said paying more generously could benefit firms, rather than being a competitive disadvantage.

“If companies meet salary package benchmarks for their industry and implement quality recruitment practices, then greater capability can be identified,” he said.

A worker packaging goods at a factory in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Improved productivity

If increasing the wages of lower-paid staff is associated with productivity improvements, this might mitigate concerns that minimum wages make life more difficult for businesses and stoke inflation.

There may be a trade-off between workers' interests and the government's desire to ensure the UAE remains “an attractive place to do business”, Dr Schneider said.

“If you were to have a very generous minimum wage, that would hurt employers’ purse strings. That will increase labour costs and make the Gulf as a place for foreign investment and foreign companies less attractive,” he said.

“If things get more expensive, it will not only have an impact on business, but on private households – with prices, with inflation. All of this will have repercussions if it were to happen.”

While minimum wages are sometimes viewed as inflationary, one Dubai company executive, who asked not to be named, said such concerns “are typically overblown”.

“Worker protections, including higher minimum wages, are a driver of higher labour productivity, and any short-term impact will be flattened out by the changes in the workforce over time,” he said.

To lessen the immediate impact on businesses, a phased minimum wage introduction could be considered, suggested Ms Makarem. Otherwise there is a risk that costs could “rise very quickly”.

“That would make it much harder for me to hire staff if I need more staff. In the worst-case scenario it would make my business unsustainable,” she said. “As a business I need a chance to adapt.”

Events in Qatar offer some indication of what impact a minimum wage might have in the UAE.

The Qatari measure was groundbreaking as it applies to workers of all nationalities, unlike the minimum wage in Oman. The latter was introduced in 2013 and applies only to the country’s citizens employed in the private sector.

Under Qatar’s rules, workers must be paid at least 1,000 riyals ($274.66) per month, plus 300 riyals ($82.40) for food and 500 riyals ($137.33) for accommodation if these are not provided by the employer.

In the seven months after the minimum wage was introduced, around 280,000 employees, or 13 per cent of the workforce, enjoyed an increase in their basic pay, according to the International Labour Organisation, a United Nations agency. Many of them, an ILO spokesperson told The National, were “migrant workers in low-wage occupations”.

A crucial issue for any minimum wage legislation is implementation, said Prof Martin Beck, of the University of Kurdistan Hewlêr, who has analysed Qatar’s labour reforms.

“You have to make sure that the employers actually apply this,” he said. “Here, Qatar has this big advantage in that you have the International Labour Organisation office. They can remind the regime of faults in the system.”

There have been reports of non-compliance, and the ILO said “continued efforts” are needed to ensure that those entitled to the minimum wage receive it.

The Doha skyline. Qatar introduced a minimum wage for all nationalities in 2021. Reuters

Qatar labour reforms

In Qatar the minimum wage was part of wider labour reforms brought in since 2018, including measures that have made it easier for workers to move between employers. Notably, in 2020 Qatar scrapped the requirement for a no-objection certificate, so workers no longer need their employer’s permission to change jobs.

The ILO has not analysed the macroeconomic impacts of these reforms in terms of, for example, whether overseas companies have become less willing to invest in Qatar or whether it has become easier for employees to retain staff.

“But early evidence and qualitative observations suggest that the measure, combined with reforms to job mobility, has enhanced competition in the labour market and may have contributed to better matching between employers and workers,” the ILO spokesperson said.

The effects in different labour markets offer broader context on the impact of minimum wages, although their lessons may not be applicable to the Gulf region.

In the United Kingdom, research indicates that minimum wage increases cause some part-time roles to be lost. In the US, where there is a national minimum wage that individual states may choose to increase, the measures have resulted in the closure of less-productive small businesses.

Dr Schneider suggested a minimum wage in the UAE might encourage “workarounds”, such as companies taking on people on a more informal basis or having nominal working hours that are not adhered to.

Other potential pitfalls have been highlighted. The Dubai company executive said that if a minimum wage was set higher than the real market price for a job, the system would become vulnerable to exploitation by “home-country recruiters”.

“That is to say that the workers end up paying for the right to take the job, which is illegal but very common in practice among the lowest-skilled workers,” he said.

While describing the introduction of a minimum wage as “absolutely a move in the right direction”, he said protecting workers involves addressing not just wages, but also living standards, labour rights and co-ordination with authorities in countries that provide workers.

The ILO said it is working with other Gulf countries “to review their wage policies”.

“ILO is providing policy options and supports dialogue between governments, the private sector and employees to discuss wage issues, including the possible establishment of a minimum or living wage,” the ILO spokesperson said.

Final scores 18 under: Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - 14: Jason Scrivener (AUS) -13: Rory McIlroy (NIR) -12: Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) -11: David Lipsky (USA), Marc Warren (SCO) -10: Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Chris Paisley (ENG), Matt Wallace (ENG), Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR)

The specs: 2018 Chevrolet Trailblazer Price, base / as tested Dh99,000 / Dh132,000 Engine 3.6L V6 Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power 275hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 350Nm @ 3,700rpm Fuel economy combined 12.2L / 100km

RESULT RS Leipzig 3 Marcel Sabitzer 10', 21' Emil Forsberg 87' Tottenham 0

Bharatanatyam A ancient classical dance from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Intricate footwork and expressions are used to denote spiritual stories and ideas.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16 second leg

Paris Saint-Germain (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

Kick-off: Midnight, Thursday, March 12

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Live: On beIN Sports HD

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Match info: Manchester City 2

Sterling (8'), Walker (52') Newcastle United 1

Yedlin (30')

The biog Prefers vegetables and fish to meat and would choose salad over pizza Walks daily as part of regular exercise routine France is her favourite country to visit Has written books and manuals on women’s education, first aid and health for the family Family: Husband, three sons and a daughter Fathiya Nadhari's instructions to her children was to give back to the country The children worked as young volunteers in social, education and health campaigns Her motto is to never stop working for the country

LOVE%20AGAIN %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Jim%20Strouse%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Priyanka%20Chopra%20Jonas%2C%20Sam%20Heughan%2C%20Celine%20Dion%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

The specs: 2018 Maxus T60 Price, base / as tested: Dh48,000 Engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder Power: 136hp @ 1,600rpm Torque: 360Nm @ 1,600 rpm Transmission: Five-speed manual Fuel consumption, combined: 9.1L / 100km

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

Jawbone Press

On the menu First course ▶ Emirati sea bass tartare Yuzu and labneh mayo, avocado, green herbs, fermented tomato water ▶ The Tale of the Oyster Oyster tartare, Bahraini gum berry pickle Second course ▶ Local mackerel Sourdough crouton, baharat oil, red radish, zaatar mayo ▶ One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Quail, smoked freekeh, cinnamon cocoa Third course ▶ Bahraini bouillabaisse Venus clams, local prawns, fishfarm seabream, farro ▶ Lamb 2 ways Braised lamb, crispy lamb chop, bulgur, physalis Dessert ▶ Lumi Black lemon ice cream, pistachio, pomegranate ▶ Black chocolate bar Dark chocolate, dates, caramel, camel milk ice cream



Third Test Day 3, stumps India 443-7 (d) & 54-5 (27 ov)

Australia 151 India lead by 346 runs with 5 wickets remaining

HIJRA Starring: Lamar Faden, Khairiah Nathmy, Nawaf Al-Dhufairy

Director: Shahad Ameen Rating: 3/5

Who is Ramon Tribulietx? Born in Spain, Tribulietx took sole charge of Auckland in 2010 and has gone on to lead the club to 14 trophies, including seven successive Oceania Champions League crowns. Has been tipped for the vacant New Zealand national team job following Anthony Hudson's resignation last month. Had previously been considered for the role.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

What sanctions would be reimposed? Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including: An arms embargo

A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing

A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance

A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities

Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450 employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Farage on Muslim Brotherhood Nigel Farage told Reform's annual conference that the party will proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood if he becomes Prime Minister.

"We will stop dangerous organisations with links to terrorism operating in our country," he said. "Quite why we've been so gutless about this – both Labour and Conservative – I don't know.

“All across the Middle East, countries have banned and proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood as a dangerous organisation. We will do the very same.”

It is 10 years since a ground-breaking report into the Muslim Brotherhood by Sir John Jenkins.

Among the former diplomat's findings was an assessment that “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” has “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

The prime minister at the time, David Cameron, who commissioned the report, said membership or association with the Muslim Brotherhood was a "possible indicator of extremism" but it would not be banned.