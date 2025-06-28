Dubai's biggest lender Emirates NBD to start charging for remittances

Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest bank by assets, will start charging fees for international transfers made via its app or online banking from September 1.
The bank will charge a fee of Dh26.25 for remittances, including those made through DirectRemit, it said in an email to customers.
DirectRemit is a platform that allows customers to transfer money via online or mobile banking in 60 seconds to countries including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Egypt, the Philippines and the UK.
Emirates NBD will also charge a fee of up to Dh26.25 for recalling and cancelling local and international transfers, it said.
The move by the lender may prompt other banks to start imposing fees on remittances and may be a boon for exchange houses who offer lower charges, an analyst said.
“Introducing a Dh26.25 fee from September 2025 marks a shift, and as the largest local bank sets the tone, it’s possible others may follow,” Dhruv Tanna, associate vice president at DIFC-based investment and wealth management firm PhillipCapital, told The National.
Some lenders such as RAK Bank already impose a fee for international transfers, charging Dh15.75 for the Philippines and Dh26.25 for India, according to its website. Mashreq bank has zero fees for Pakistan and India, but charges a flat fee of Dh26.25 for the Philippines, according to its website.
Others such as FAB have zero transfer fees for instant transfers to countries including India, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, the UK and the EU, according to its website.
“For exchange houses, this presents a renewed opportunity to attract price-sensitive customers with lower transfer fees and competitive rates. Still, many mid- to high-income customers may continue to choose banks for the convenience, even with a nominal charge,” Mr Tanna said.
Based on World Bank data, remittances to low- and middle-income countries are expected grow by 2.3 per cent in 2024 and 2.8 per cent in 2025, reaching $690 billion in 2025.
Remittances by expatriates in the UAE and wider region to their home countries are a major source of foreign currency inflows for those economies.
