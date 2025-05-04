Remitters often take advantage of favourable exchange rates, aiming to get more money per dirham when transferring larger sums. Victor Besa / The National
Remitters often take advantage of favourable exchange rates, aiming to get more money per dirham when transferring larger sums. Victor Besa / The National

Business

Money

Further US dollar weakness could reduce expat remittances from Gulf

While regular money transfers are unlikely to change, currency fluctuations do affect larger flows, experts say

Deepthi Nair
Deepthi Nair

May 03, 2025